June 11: Spectacular Song & Lights at Blessing of the La Sagrada Familia Basilica with Its Crowning Cross of Jesus (El Torre de Jesús)

The 144 years-in-the-making basilica in Barcelona, Spain, is the tallest, and perhaps the most architecturally interesting, church in the world.

Antonio Gaudi’s work of love for the Catholic Church he was devoted to is finally introduced to the world in an amazing show of song and lights. Methinks he would appreciate this grand spectacle. He is today a Venerable, en route to sainthood.

Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass before the song-&-light show began.

More about the Church:

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On the Pope and Spain:

A good article published just before his trip recalls the Pope’s background as regards Spain—how and why he knows the Spanish culture, people and history so well.

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