Say it ain't so, España!

This does not bode well for that country that feels like a second homeland for me.

Thomas Edwards

February 3, 2025 at 3:16 pm

On January 20, a Catholic priest, Fr Richard K. Gross from Boston, was murdered on the first day of his holiday in the Andalusian city of Málaga, Spain. His death has left the Catholic community bereft of a remarkable priest. Fr Gross served as a chaplain and pastor at the Newman Center at the University of Connecticut, as well as at Vanderbilt and LaSalle Universities. In his later years, he resided at Boston College High School and frequently celebrated Mass at Our Lady of Good Voyage in Boston’s Seaport. The circumstances surrounding his death remain the subject of an ongoing investigation. Evidence suggests, however, that he was assaulted upon entering the flat he had rented for his stay. His belongings were stolen, and he died of asphyxiation, likely due to an intentional effort to suffocate him. The murder has reignited a longstanding tension: the impact of tourism on a country that relies heavily on it for economic stability and the socio-economic influence it exerts on Spanish society. [ … ]

https://thecatholicherald.com/the-murder-of-an-american-priest-and-cultural-shifts-in-spain/

I myself am not aware, or heard, of such frightening stories from the few close friends and relatives who have lived there in recent times. (Not that I raised pointed questions about it, since this was not a problem weighing on our minds then.)

But what’s real is that many, indeed, are moving to and buying up properties in Spain — those with the wherewithal to do so. Many are searching for relative peace and sanity for themselves and their children amid the madness and dangers present in so many other places today. All while still enjoying the amenities of a modern civilization and culture.

I haven’t been anywhere in Spain or its territories for at least a decade now. Would love to hear from anyone living in Spain today speak to this issue —if it truly is a topic of concern at the moment.

