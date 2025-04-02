This recent story about the planned changes to be made to this large monument and well-visited tourist attraction in Spain caught my attention.

Visited the Valle de los Caídos many years ago. It was built by Generalissimo Francisco Franco as a peace memorial for Spaniards from both political sides who perished during the Spanish Civil War.

All I recall from the tour we took is the colossal cross outside that dominated the landscape, and the dimly-lit, somber, but cavernous interior. One felt an oppressive sadness in that place.

I did not recognize the full political and religious significance of the memorial at the time, since I was away from the Faith then, and I knew only the more conventional (i.e., anti-Franco and anti-Catholic) view of the Spanish Civil War.

ARTICLE FROM EL MUNDO :

Here is a relatively recent video featuring an interview with a man who knows much about Valle de los Caídos, and whose father had worked on the construction of the memorial.

Libertad Digital entra en exclusiva al interior del Valle de los Caídos antes de su cierre

Recorremos un lugar de culto de dimensiones de vértigo. Subimos a la cúpula y constatamos el abandono con el que ha sido castigado el monumento durante años.

{Rough Translation: “We visit a place of worship of vertiginous dimensions. We went up to the dome and witnessed the neglect the monument has been punished (has suffered) for years.”}

TURN ON CC → Choose Auto-translate under the gear icon → select “English” for subtitles

Can’t say I’m glad about this move by the current Socialist government of Spain, which decision was taken with agreement from the Spanish bishops and the Vatican (since the basilica is a religious place).

This planned renovation follows on the heels of the disrespectful 2019 exhumation and removal of Franco’s remains from the basilica. (The Generalissimo was buried there following the decision of then-King Juan Carlos, and not that of Franco’s family.)

So, why this major change, and why now?

Those 30 million euros could surely be put to better use for other purposes.

This action does not bode well for retaining the full truth on the history of the Spanish Civil War there.

Of course, while it isn’t my country or my history, the fact that this project involves and affects the Catholic Church of Spain (which country I thank for bringing the One True Faith to the old homeland some five centuries ago) makes it of concern for me.

It might be galling to some for me to say all this as a non-Spaniard, but it seems clear that anti-Francoism and anti-Catholicism dominate in modern ‘liberal’ Spain, which is now heavily secularized and living as free from almost any moral restrictions (as taught by the Church) as any other modern Western society, save for the remnant cultural Catholicism that continues in most places, especially during certain religious holidays.

This also looks just like just another step towards complete erasure of Franco, and perhaps, the Catholic Church he supported and protected, from Spain’s memory and history.

And yet, it’s good to see some Spaniards expressing their strong sentiments about this plan thus:

(From the article’s comments section)

/ 30 million euros?? How much more money are you going to throw away. What added value does that give us? Enough, the money is ours and we don’t give a **** about that re-signification. /

/ It will always be the Valley of the Fallen. /

It’s also well-nigh impossible to find any accessible article online that offers a perspective on Franco even the least bit different to the “accepted” one that dominates all major media outlets, but did find this one that casts Franco’s Spain in a more favorable light than almost any other online site.

For those wanting the usual narrative about the General (the “Caudillo”), there are easy-to-find, usual online sources with near-identical views to look up.

Sad to see these changes in Spain today… praying she returns to the Faith in greater numbers soon, for her own sake. 🙏🏼

