Julie Andrews sings that lovely tune from The Sound of Music.

The late André Previn conducts the NHK Symphony Orchestra.

Japan, 1993.

By the way, the Japanese are some of the world’s biggest fans of the forever-hit musical, The Sound of Music.

While in Salzburg, Austria, a couple of decades ago, we spied a group of Japanese tourists typically in their hats and huddled together, singing as a group several tunes (in Japanese) from TSOM at the very same location sites used in the movie. It was a delight to witness.

