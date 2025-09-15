Julie Andrews sings that lovely tune from The Sound of Music.
The late André Previn conducts the NHK Symphony Orchestra.
Japan, 1993.
By the way, the Japanese are some of the world’s biggest fans of the forever-hit musical, The Sound of Music.
While in Salzburg, Austria, a couple of decades ago, we spied a group of Japanese tourists typically in their hats and huddled together, singing as a group several tunes (in Japanese) from TSOM at the very same location sites used in the movie. It was a delight to witness.
Who knew that they loved that music. My mother was a big lover of music…all kinds, and a big record collector. She bought the album of Broadway musical production of TSOM. I poured over that album cover reading the liner notes while listening to the music.
Music and lyrics by Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein!
I knew the music way way before the movie came out.
A little factoid about the song Do Re Mi. I read this a few years ago. The words to that song are very calming to children. The Do Rei Me Fa So La Ti Do is a solfegghio scale. There are a variety of solfeggio scales. I have a little sound machine that plays them and I listen to when I go to sleep.