Frontera Lupita
6h

Who knew that they loved that music. My mother was a big lover of music…all kinds, and a big record collector. She bought the album of Broadway musical production of TSOM. I poured over that album cover reading the liner notes while listening to the music.

Music and lyrics by Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein!

I knew the music way way before the movie came out.

A little factoid about the song Do Re Mi. I read this a few years ago. The words to that song are very calming to children. The Do Rei Me Fa So La Ti Do is a solfegghio scale. There are a variety of solfeggio scales. I have a little sound machine that plays them and I listen to when I go to sleep.

