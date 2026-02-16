Some Religions are More Equal than Others.

This past Friday, Fr. Gabriel Romanelli , pastor of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza, shared the above video on Twitter, with this concerning note:

Carrie Prejean Boller had this to say as regards incidents in Gaza like the above:

Meanwhile, here’s what these so-called “pro-lifers” have said about the Catholic Boller, who was unceremoniously and unofficially removed by chair Dan Patrick (Lt Governor of TX) after challenging the supremacist attitude of the ziojews at the last hearing of the Religious Liberty Commission.

From the FOX News article entitled,

Catholics, conservatives cheer ouster of ex-Miss California from WH religious panel after panel controversy

To which Prejean Boller promptly responded:

And, she has now resorted to posting a public disclaimer about any untoward end she might meet in the near future.

(Not unlike what Kentucky GOP Congressman Thomas Massie did the other day.)

.

Some years back, something like this would’ve been dismissed as a silly, hyperbolic reaction.

In the present, ziojew-controlled world, such words are no longer a matter for jokes or levity.

(Aside: Good to know Carrie was among the sensible ones who did not take the COVID shot! The more I learn about her, the more she rises in my estimation.)

.

Stay tuned for the next chapter in this ongoing saga. Beyond the theatrical aspect of it all, it is also heartening to see this issue of jewish supremacism finally getting the attention of the people outside the cocooned, alt-media world.

.

And, just going by the reactions to the above posts on Twitter, the vast majority of commenters show that they are simply sick and tired of the attack on Catholics and religious liberty arising from the jews’ arrogance, as the latter continue to commit crimes against humanity in Gaza and the rest of Palestine — with impunity.

Yet, this unplanned kerfuffle has finally brought out some good, too: it has aroused many erstwhile sleeping others — Catholics and non-Catholics alike — to the truth on how such matters stand vis-a-vis the ziojews and “israel”.

And then, there’s this.

That’s real chutzpah for you.

But do look up the comments for some hearteningly strong pushback by the ovewhelming majority, raising facts that were hardly ever publicly spoken of before.

But now, for something different.

Listen to Traditionalist Bishop Richard Williamson (1940-2025) speak about the enemy of the Catholic Church.

He brings an interesting angle to how we might view that group that is showing itself more and more to be the enemy of all mankind.

(The late bishop belonged to the “canonically irregular” SSPX - Society of St Pius X — a Traditional Latin Mass order that once more, threatens to undertake another schismatic action under the current pope, Leo XIV.)

Seen in this light, it encourages all brave cultural and spiritual warriors to “keep up your dukes”!

Advise all to turn to St Michael the Archangel for courage and protection in this, the fight of our lifetime!

Here is the prayer in Latin:

Note : The devil is said to hate Latin , which is the official language of the Church.

The almost-complete eradication of this language from the usual prayers and liturgical rites with the changes (intended and not) following the Second Vatican Council (1962-65) is seen by many as having weakened the Church (and all her members) in the battle against the forces of evil.

Yet, happily, Latin is now being restored to parts of even the New Mass liturgical rite (Novus Ordo).

Know that prayer can be a powerful weapon in this continuing spiritual battle we wage — especially so if it is said by people who also lead holier lives.

¡Viva, Cristo Rey! Long Live Christ the King!

🙏🏼 ✝️ 🇻🇦🕊️

Leave a comment