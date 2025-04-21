None of those knee-jerk reactions coming from Matt, thankfully.

I think Matt Fradd’s thoughts on the passing away of Pope Francis and his pontificate are beautiful and true.

He also considers in fair fashion what we all might have said and done ultimately for good or ill during this unusual pontificate.

Lest we forget — we are all sinners.

Thank you, Matt!

Let us pray, then:

> For the eternal repose of Pope Francis’ soul;

> For the cardinals, who will elect the next pope;

> And for ourselves — that we stay rooted in the Church.

(Listen starting at time stamp 3:09.)

