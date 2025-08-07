So… being called a “model minority” is now “racial discrimination”?

Wonder who’s really behind this yet-again divisive movement.

Asian-Americans are now told to play the victim card? Just say no!

Have been living and working in the US for well over 30 years, in both small-town, mid-size, and big-city environments. I can point to perhaps three instances in which racial discrimination may have played a role in “other” treatment from Caucasians: on a Pan Am transatlantic flight literally just before the company shut down (the crew morale may have been at its lowest at that time, too); on a Delta flight to Florida from Maryland back in the ‘90s; and at a nice clothing store in a suburban mall where a Caucasian employee kept frowning at and ignoring us while attending to customers who came after we did.

On the other hand, an incident comes to mind in which my kin and I were clearly disliked for some unknown reason when we walked into restaurant in Manhattan — run by a different set of Asians/Asian-Americans. The small group of them chattered endlessly at the bar (about us?) in their native tongue, and made such ridiculous demands of how we were supposed to order our food — so much so that we decided to stand up and leave that place right there and then. We fled to a South Asian restaurant in the vicinity where we were welcomed and entertained by the owner, who happened to have visited the old homeland years before.

A similar thing happened at a certain Old-West-styled, small, dim restaurant in the town of Williams, AZ, in which the Hispanic server was outright insulting us for our menu choices, so that right after giving our orders, we decided to walk out of that rickety establishment.

I’m personally unaware of any other real instance of possible racial discrimination from white Americans. Most of our interactions with people of all ethnicities have been good, other than the few incidents above. Then again, I also don’t go around looking for ways that the world is victimizing me as a non-Caucasian female.

Fact is, unfair discrimination happens among all ethnicities. Just a fact of nature, methinks.

To close on a happy note: In stark contrast, back in the Noughts at a leather goods store in a mall outside Chicago, an older French lady working there was so wonderfully helpful and attentive, went way beyond the call of duty, giving us tips about this-and-that and sharing her lively commentary on fashion trends. Just before we left, she even gave us the telephone number of her cousin in France and encouraged us to look him up in our upcoming trip out there! That lovely encounter made a positive lasting impression on me about the French that hasn’t changed with the few trips we’ve made to France since then.

Leave a comment