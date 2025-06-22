All bets were off, for some of us.

What’s next?

Awaiting Iran’s response to this move in America’s name. It’s not as if they were not expecting this move at all.

https://x.com/DanielLMcAdams/status/1936575024372101418

Hmm, the gall to mention the word “peace” in the middle of that cringey post by POTUS 47.

But — is it real? Or just more theatrics?

If real, then here is the reason why he “decided” to do this:

Listen to Sara El-Yafi’s monologue below:

Even if this bombing were a truly impeachable offense, tough luck getting AIPAC-owned Congress critters to do anything towards that objective.

Our executive and legislative branches of government has never been more despicable, corrupt and immoral. All are mere window dressing for the real powers behind the scenes: the Military Industrial Complex run by the neocons and Israel.

Welcome to End of Empire.

And if any are in any way mocking the few missiles (including hypersonic ones) that manage to land on targets in Israel, keep this fact in mind: it is an asymmetric war: Iran actually has multiple adversaries to contend with when delivering rockets to that evil little ethno-state.

https://x.com/MenchOsint/status/1936476094565392730

PRAY that this does not escalate into a real hot war.

Dangerous times we really are in, with so many psychos in positions of leadership (hidden and real, or obvious and fake). We do not know how all this will play out.

Are all the ‘nuclear’ fears truly warranted? A few have been raising doubts about the existence of nuclear weapons at all. I’ve not looked into all that, but: Let us just continue to pray, for those wont to do so, while carrying on with our lives with our loved ones as usual, though, as best we can, if things really go sour.

(Still wondering how media will cover this, too. Create panic, per the usual script? We shall see.)

