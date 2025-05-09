First and foremost — prayers for the new Pope!

Hat tip to much-missed Brother André Marie, M.I.C.M. for these suggestions!

Pope Leo XIV.

Despite all the wild commentaries, and already! disappointment expressed with the choice of Leo XIV by intemperate Catholics (especially of the more radical Traditionalist bent) indulging their favorite hobby on social media of early and continual criticism of anyone who isn’t Pius X, and who isn’t Francis’ complete, polar opposite, we really don’t know much about the hours-old, freshly elected pope, Leo XIV.

There are a few signs that make me happy and optimistic. First, he wore the traditional papal mozzetta (red cape) and red stole over his shoulders, as all proper Popes do. Then he chose to speak in Italian and Spanish, perhaps signalling that he was serving the whole world, and not just Anglophone America (and some Americans felt weirdly insulted by this!). I was still disbelieving that he was from the USA at all, given his subdued, humble demeanor and measured manner and speech.

Just a few very early impressions, yes, but with many people, these have been borne out with time more often than not in my experience. (Of course, I reserve the right to be proven wrong in future, however!)

I will just share this little video I saw on Twitter tonight. It really endears Leo XIV to me. Can’t explain exactly why, just a gut feeling I have about the man who is now the Vicar of Christ on earth, and the Supreme Pontiff of the Universal Church.

What a lucky girl she is to have that book so kindly signed by the newly-minted Pope!

Yes, it might seem strange to some observers, but I was moved to tears when I first saw the puffs of pure white smoke coming out of the stack — live! (I had two video feeds up on my screen this morning to make sure not to miss a thing.) There was so much built-up anticipation leading up to this historic moment!

Using a traditional but not-that-old method of the Church (white smoke for “Yes, we have a Pope!” vs. black smoke for, “No, not yet” dating only to 1914), the whole world, literally, got to witness the moment the official white smoke ‘signal’ was released. (Not to forget that trusty little family of seagulls keeping vigil right next to the chimney stack, too!) At that moment, the crowds at St Peter’s roared, with shouts and cheers of happiness, relief, and gratitude all at once.

And no one — not even the Pope’s own family — knew who it was who would be emerging on that loggia in an hour or two. This man who would now be Pope would be congratulated, cheered on, acclaimed and honored by the public — at last — as the 267th Bishop of Rome. This recognition was not limited to those pilgrims and visitors waiting patiently at St Peter’s Square, no; this also interested the hordes far away, especially in the Christian and Catholic world, who were all glued to the proceedings via live video feeds from the Vatican.

Highlights of those events can be viewed and read about at the linked page below.

[CLICK ON SCREENCAP TO VIEW/READ]

Pope Leo XIII.

Meanwhile, it might give us a little bit of insight into the ideas and opinions that might be percolating in Leo XIV’s mind by taking a look at just the previous pope who might’ve inspired Robert Cardinal Prevost’s choice of papal name - Pope Leo XIII (1810-1903; was pope between 1878 and 1903).

A brief video about that Pope Leo:

Here’s a digitally cleaned-up and colorized copy of the footage featured above of perhaps the oldest person to have first been filmed. Pope Leo XIII was 86 years old at the time of the recording.

This video also has audio included of Pope Leo XIII chanting the Ave Maria (Hail Mary) in Latin (from 1903).

CODA.

I think one could see on the face of the good cardinal his appreciation of the tremendous burden, the great work and responsibilities now weighing upon his shoulders when he first came out onto the loggia.

Let us keep including the new Pope in our daily prayers! He needs all the help he can get from everyone, including the intercession of Our Lady and the saints, as he takes on the herculean tasks now set before him!

✝️ VIVA IL PAPA! 🇻🇦

🙏🏼 ❤️‍🔥

Leave a comment