Please keep them—and all people discerning a religious vocation—in your prayers! We need all the warriors for God that we can get.

These are postulants at a wonderful teaching order. (See further down below for more information.)

Happily, despite the dismal state of the world today, God continues to call on some young people to serve the Lord selflessly!

https://x.com/QasOnline/status/1827694418125553791

To a question someone posted about their taking Latin:

https://x.com/QasOnline/status/1827809991048233396

While I don’t personally know anyone who has had experience with it, nevertheless, this online school,

https://www.qasonline.org/

— seems to be an excellent option for anyone seeking an authentically Catholic and classically liberal education for their children.

May God bless these sisters always!

Leave a comment