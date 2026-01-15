I’ve seen several videos in previous years of Chinese cops being almost meek in the presence of civilians gone crazy. They are not trigger-happy psychos like those in our “free world”.

There was another video in China a few years ago showing a woman beating on a cop with her fists, and the cop was just standing there, trying to parry her blows, not fighting back, and he wasn’t even talking harshly to her. He just tried to calm her down without any physical assaults or gunfire.

If we take the bottom video as authentic, and all other violence-prone ICE video clips as real, then, this is the crazy world we live in now, called trump 2.0 (but it didn’t start on his watch at all).

And, by the way, anyone wondering where did all that fire and bluster about the 2nd Amendment go?

And, where’s the NRA, on the one hand?

And, on the other, where’s the ACLU, for that matter?

[ Aside: I don’t trust Falun-Gong/see eye ay-founded Epoch Times on any reporting about China. ]

Add.: Not so simple-minded to think that other harsh actions may be taking place behind closed doors, but this, at least, is the public face of the Chinese police. How about ours in the “free world” who take lessons from the “idf”?

