Six-year-olds Should Be Playing "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star"-- & Not
-- Paganini !!
The humble and hilariously self-deprecating violin duo from Australia, TwoSet Violin (Eddy Chen and Brett Yang), shred their own self-esteem once again by featuring another pint-sized Asian prodigy.
The video below features a 5.5-year-old little girl playing the Paganini Violin Concerto No. 1. The excerpt includes the fiendishly difficult cadenza.
What is a cadenza?
Back in the era of the great composers, cadenzas were sometimes composed and improvised by the soloists themselves.
This 6-Year-Old Prodigy NAILED the Hardest Violin Cadenza EVER
A bio note about the violinist, Anna Lee:
So that performance at 5-1/2 years in the video above was her debut as a soloist!
Here she is today, all grown up, playing in a recent competition!
(Prokofiev | Concerto no 2 en sol mineur, op. 63)
Anna Lee, Prix pour la meilleure interprétation d’une sonate en demi-finale Concours musical international de Montréal 2019
(Anna Lee, Award for the best performance of a sonata in the semi-final
International Music Competition of Montreal 2019)
Anna Lee | CMIM Violon/Violin 2019 | Finale/Final
avec l'Orchestre symphonique de Montréal Alexander Shelley, chef invité
I find her tone to be sweet and smooth, yet without schmaltz. Elegant yet moving.
The Prokofiev work echoes some passages from his famous ballet, Romeo & Juliet — one of my favs.