The humble and hilariously self-deprecating violin duo from Australia, TwoSet Violin (Eddy Chen and Brett Yang), shred their own self-esteem once again by featuring another pint-sized Asian prodigy.

The video below features a 5.5-year-old little girl playing the Paganini Violin Concerto No. 1. The excerpt includes the fiendishly difficult cadenza.

What is a cadenza ?

Back in the era of the great composers, cadenzas were sometimes composed and improvised by the soloists themselves.

This 6-Year-Old Prodigy NAILED the Hardest Violin Cadenza EVER

A bio note about the violinist, Anna Lee :

So that performance at 5-1/2 years in the video above was her debut as a soloist!

Here she is today, all grown up, playing in a recent competition!

(Prokofiev | Concerto no 2 en sol mineur, op. 63)

Anna Lee, Prix pour la meilleure interprétation d’une sonate en demi-finale Concours musical international de Montréal 2019

(Anna Lee, Award for the best performance of a sonata in the semi-final

International Music Competition of Montreal 2019)

Anna Lee | CMIM Violon/Violin 2019 | Finale/Final

avec l'Orchestre symphonique de Montréal Alexander Shelley, chef invité

I find her tone to be sweet and smooth, yet without schmaltz. Elegant yet moving.

The Prokofiev work echoes some passages from his famous ballet, Romeo & Juliet — one of my favs.

