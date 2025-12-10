Last night …

… was a difficult one at the Holy Family parish in Gaza, with the daily reports from the parish priest, Fr. Gabriel Romanelli.

The beginning of the video below gives you just a few examples of the continual explosions that occur at any time of the day or night.

Well, last night, a few neighboring people were wounded during the blasts. (And gunfire?)

This is all during that shameful mockery of a “ceasefire” that trump & “israel” have deployed. And in other parts of Gaza and Occupied Palestine, hundreds have already been killed by “israel.”

And when Fr. Romanelli says that they may not be protected from the coming heavy rains because of broken windows, this [click video below) is what he means.

[ Cada vez menos ventanas = “Fewer and fewer windows” ]

Cada vez menos ventanas [6 Dic] - Cristianos en Gaza - P Gabriel Romanelli

Yesterday, Fr Romanelli showed how the parish was putting up Christmas decorations, too — although none of the usual tree-lighting and other usual bits can or will be done. Setting up the Christmas tree and the Nativity seem to hold more meaning at Holy Family than it does in our safe and cozy world outside Palestine!

As Fr Romanelli always says, let us continue to pray for peace, for our brothers and sisters in Gaza!

For those with a desire and the wherewithal to help out a bit, here’s the page to go to:

Colabora con la Misión del P Romanelli ---

Página para hacer una donación para los cristianos de la Parroquia Sagrada Familia desde cualquier parte del mundo (basta tener una tarjeta de crédito). La donación se hace en dólares.

[ Translation: Page for donations for the Christians of the Holy Family Parish, can be done from anywhere in the world (a credit card will suffice). The donation is made in dollars. ]

[ PERSONAL NOTE: Alas, the financial transactions (including credit card payments) are all powered by that ignominious payment service called PayPal. PP just recently permanently deactivated my own longstanding account with them because, I am sure, I donated to an entity whose activity apparently "violated their standards" or some such nonsense. (Yes, the last payment I made through them was to support someone who has been critical of Israel and all that. But no, they really have no control of the financial and banking sectors here, don't you know? All that is a product of your anti-septic imagination!) ]

