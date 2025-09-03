I’ve only chosen a few shorts about France vs. the US, but she also has videos on Spain, Italy, USA, etc..

Roya tackles differences in language, work, business, dining out, health care, and everything else in daily life that make for so much amusement — and confusion!

She has a keen eye, ear, and sensibility for every big and small detail and nuance coupled with unerring comic timing so that her skits ring true to anyone who has ever been in these situations!

And so, without further ado, let the laughter begin!

Prepping for the trip to the grocery store. (I’ve really not seen anyone sloppily dressed in public in France.)

A visit to the eye doctor.

Summer time = vacation time, absolutely.

Is this really the way taxes are paid in France??

This one is so, so true!! The TSA & US immigration people can be so awful, bordering on tyranny at the worst.

On the other hand, the French airport people can be so kind and delightful (have experienced that a few times now).

This seems to be the case in all Europe. US “health care” is a disaster and insane.

Getting fired.

At the restaurant.

Finally, trying to speak only French in France for the first time…

For more fun videos, go here for her shorts.

Visit her YouTube page .

Roya has also just started group trips for the general public, and the first one will be in France . Sounds like a blast to go about that country with her!

