Is there any verifiable untruth in this piece?

Israel Shamir • October 23, 2025

Palestine is a comfortable land, where peasants might live off the land and the sea, modestly, but sufficiently. The very first thing the Jews did in Gaza was to destroy every possible way the natives could provide for themselves, whether it be fishing or agriculture, and then put the enclave under medieval siege. They also uprooted their ancient olive groves because olive trees give olive oil to their owners, and thus they can live independent of the Jewish economy. That is not allowed under Jewish rule.

The Gaza mass murder was expected to open the eyes of everybody still not fully aware of genocidal nature of the Jewish paradigm. It is not the first mass murder in Palestine: I remember the genocide unleashed at the Second Intifada, from 2000 to 2005, that was every bit as terrible as the Gaza genocide. The method is always the same: drive the peons into poverty, then put the levers of power into Jewish hands.

Nod your head wisely, but guess what: the US is going the same way. Its middle class is evaporating under heavy taxes, the Shabbos goy rich are becoming richer and pay little or no taxes; meanwhile the poor queue for free soup. Soon the American Republic will collapse, as must all states governed by Jews. The Jewish state of Israel would have collapsed a long time ago, but its bigger brother, the US, supports it relentlessly. Just over the last two months the US granted to Israel 40 billion dollars.

It’s not the first time the Jews and their Shabbos goyim have taken control of a functioning state. I have no doubt that the result will be the same as always. But do not despair! Our friend Gilad Atzmon recently posted this encouraging comment:

“The American New Right awakens, free of party politics or any form of correctness. It didn’t take MAGA prime agitators too long to turn against their leader once they realised that he didn’t actually have any plan to deliver. It didn’t take them too long to identify that the elephant in the room has been of a kosher nature and for more than a while. If ‘Jewish power’ is a taboo topic within left circles and western Palestinian solidarity groups (they will go as far as discussing ‘Zionist power’), in the American Right no one seems to be afraid of referring to the J word and the tribe’s dominance within American life.

The shift that we see in American Right currently may be way more significant than decades of Western left-leaning Palestinian solidarity for the obvious reason that the American Right and Christian Right have awakened to the true morbid nature of the Jewish State and the theology that made it into what it is. Jewish theology or religion in general, and that is beyond understanding of the Left.”

As E Michael Jones says, we must break the Jew Taboo. By censoring ourselves, we make it impossible to discuss the elephant in the room. Sun Tzu says: “Without knowledge of your own strengths and weaknesses (knowing yourself) and an understanding of your enemy’s capabilities and intentions (knowing the enemy), you cannot achieve victory and are destined to lose.” By being willfully blind to a foreign anti-Christian elite in our midst, we ensure their victory. We are willing to fight the culture war only after deliberately putting blinders on, lest we offend. Our enemy (who we must charitably tolerate) has no such compunction; they are like Abimelek pressing his attack against the city until he captures it, kills its people, destroys the city and finally scatters salt over it.