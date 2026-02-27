September 2021: "Mama Bear" Confronts School Board Re Masking Policy (Encinitas, California)

During those grim years of the “COVID” plandemic, courageous freedom-loving folks who resisted the tyranny imposed by authority figures were hard to find.

I now vaguely recall seeing this clip of a young California mom, one who called herself a “Mama Bear,” chastising the Encinitas School Board about their imposition of the unlawful and unhealthful face mask order in the schools.

Turns out that that mom was actually none other Carrie Prejean Boller.

Today, she continues her fight for freedom and the truth!

Conversion to Catholicism.

“If you thought Carrie was feisty as a Protestant? Watch out! I’m even more zealous now, now that I’m officially a Catholic!”

LISTEN to this inspiring interview held shortly after she came into the Catholic Church during Easter last year (2025).

Crowned with Conviction: Carrie Boller’s Courage, Conversion, and Call to Serve

A True Pro-lifer Who’s Also Been a Longtime Freedom Crusader

*LATEST VIDEO* (just dropped today)

TRULY PRO-LIFE!

→ Carrie shows that she is a genuine, universally pro-life advocate who supports the every person’s right to human life — regardless of your ethnicity or religion!

ANTI-MASKER!

She’s been a freedom fighter for all these years, too.

(See the title video above.)

→ Then, here she was, handing out $5 to anyone in public who wasn’t wearing a mask, or having their children wear one!

→ Even the local news caught up with her to talk about her unconventional campaign to support mask opponents in Crazy California!

Former Miss California Carrie Prejean Boller gives people $5 for ditching their masks

February 2022

Another fun interview from 2022.

We did drive down to join a freedom rally in San Diego in that year, too (Del Bigtree and RFK Jr were among the big names featured), but it was likely a different event, since Carrie wasn’t a speaker or anything at that one.

HEIDI ST JOHN - OFF THE BENCH - An Interview with Former Miss California, Carrie Prejean Boller

February 2022

I think it’s safe to say that the Religious Liberty Commission fiasco is not going to be the last we will hear of Carrie Prejean Boller.

Not if our rights and freedoms continue to be violated and trampled on by our corrupt un-representatives in government and industry.

