An Observer (Teresa L)
2d

https://x.com/ME_Observer_/status/1936593714694263240

Middle East Observer

@ME_Observer_

⚡️⭕️ From what I've seen so far... it looks like "symbolic" strikes that did not destroy the facilities, because you can't destroy Fordow with 5-6 B2 bombers, it needs dozens and dozens and dozens of GBU-57 Bunker busters to plow the mountain.

They claim to have used 30 tons of explosive material ? This is NOTHING. Just for Sayed Hassan Nasrallah they used 80 tons worth of explosives. To destroy Fordow you need hundreds of tons with dozens of aircraft in an operation that lasts hours of constant bombing. Unless they used NUKES.

They want a way out of the war without looking humiliated and defeated.

That's what my preliminary thoughts.

Last edited

6:14 PM · Jun 21, 2025

·

ThothStudio (JCofMars)
2d

Relax. You have no idea what you’re talking about. Chill.

3 replies by An Observer (Teresa L) and others
