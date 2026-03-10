This Filipino jeepney art nearly gave this guy a heart attack.

CLOSE-UP OF ARTWORK:

→ Sometimes, some odd symbols that go against the imposed-from-above cultural/political establishment grain come through in unexpected forms. Short of interviewing the painter, no one can really know what might have prompted the artist to choose these particular faces to decorate the side of this ubiquitous form of public transportation.

Thank goodness no zio-police exist over there that will quickly impose a heavy fine, chastise and/or beat up the driver of a vehicle exhibiting such artwork over yonder — and likely confiscate his license and put him out of business to teach ‘em to never offend certain people ever again!

A lot of it isn’t done with Western-type symbolic seriousness at all. Jeepney art runs the gamut from cultural icons, cartoons, and movies to religious and historical symbols and references. Anything goes, pretty much, so long as the artwork is colorful, attractive, and well-executed.

But also note the primacy of Our Lady holding Baby Jesus depicted at the very front.

There’s your devout Filipino Catholicism in all its cultural, religious, and historical glory!

And, here’s another…

Again, a portrait of Our Lady takes up the front passenger door.

