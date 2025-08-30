Have been on a delightful nostalgic musical trip of late, so begging your pardon and indulgence for these detours back to long-lost decades in the previous century.

Can’t believe it’s been nearly forty years now since this extensive search took place for the actress to play “Kim” in the Cameron Mackintosh-produced Claude-Michel Schönberg-Alain Boublil musical, Miss Saigon.

Original poster for London’s West End.

Since I’m too lazy to come up with my own words on what the play is about, here, then, is Wikipedia’s fine synopsis:

Musically, there are a few memorable and moving numbers in the show whose story might be arguably seen as old-fashioned and trite. Critics of the sexualized depiction of the Asian females onstage are not unreasonable in their objections, too.

Some good, catchy and moving songs and strong performances are what ultimately save this work from being shrugged off as mere song-filled and weepy soap opera. Yet, do most people realize that the plots of many grand, classical operatic works are not too different to these kinds of stories, in fact?

The Big Search for “Kim”

The videos below chronicle the fascinating, painstaking and lengthy process of casting the show. The crew went to several countries in search of an Asian actress for the role of Kim, the young Vietnamese bargirl. This ‘search’ story now forms part of modern Philippine musical culture’s legend and lore.

Finding Lea

(VIDEO should start playing at 14:07, in which Monique Wilson is first to audition [listening to director Nicholas Hytner’s explanation], followed by Lea Salonga.)

The Making of Miss Saigon (full documentary film)

The whole archipelago was agog about these developments back in those days. This small country of little geopolitical power had never felt prouder to have not one, but two, actress-singers (firstly in the person of 17-y.o. Lea Salonga) selected for the role of Kim at London’s West End. There were among over a hundred others auditioned by then in Asia, the US, and the UK.

This is an abridged copy of the docufilm, but with better audio quality:

A late ‘80s Philippine TV show featured the search for their “Kim.”

(Sorry about the poor audio quality from a likely Betamax recording, and the YT-provided CC English subtitles can be so off, too.)

Search for Miss Saigon - Lea Salonga and Monique Wilson

Lea, Monique & Repertory Philippines

Lea’s childhood friend and fellow musical theater actor-singer, Monique Wilson, would be picked as Lea’s understudy for the original London cast. By then, both were already veterans of musical theater, performing for Repertory Philippines (RP). (RP staged English-language US and European plays and Broadway musicals in select metropolitan Manila venues. Tickets for those shows were too pricey for the average person. The paying audience, supporters, and sponsors drew almost solely from the upper classes in Manila society.)

Lea’s Special Diction

In the clips above, one may be surprised by the crisp diction used by Lea in speaking to the Miss Saigon folks. It’s the special US/UK accent used by actors of the exclusively English-speaking/singing Repertory Philippines. This was viewed by a few Manila observers as haughty and artificial when used in everyday interactions — and not without reason, since none of them were raised in the US or UK.

During this TV interview in the UK at the time, one can hear Lea easily and mostly slip into it. She already displayed a self-possession and confidence atypical for a Filipino, especially one of such a tender age. The original plan was to have her enter medical school after her stints with RP, but that went out the window soon after the Miss Saigon crew came to town.

Catching Two Performances in One Day in London.

In January 1990, with a high-school friend who happened to be in the UK for courses at the University of Stirling in Edinburgh, I would finally get to see both Monique and Lea as Kim in two, back-to-back performances at the Theatre Royal on Drury Lane. Like the silliest and giddiest of fans, upon emerging from the matinee show and grabbing a quick bite to eat, we promptly decided right there and then to catch the upcoming evening performance, too! While we were happy with Monique’s rendition, why would we pass up a chance to see the star, Lea herself, who would be gracing the stage that night?

As luck would have it, we got to score another pair of excellent seats at the window. They would turn out to be the last remaining tickets available for the evening show! Little pangs of guilt for our ‘gluttony’ would start poking at me 😬 …but that feeling would soon pass 😆.

Still starstruck after the first show, we waited, huddled in our winter coats “backstage” (sidewalk-side on Drury Lane). We were rewarded for our patience and got to chat briefly with fellow kababayan Monique as soon as she emerged, humble and modest, as she gladly signed our playbills. I would take home quite a haul of Miss Saigon memorabilia at some gift shop soon afterwards.

One other nice memory of that night was meeting a lovely Dutch couple (the lady was a retired KLM stewardess) with whom we’d shared an upper box for the evening program.

As for the performances by the two alternate actresses, with the singer’s more powerful vocal, Lea’s Kim was a more steely-spined lass; while Monique’s was a gentler and softer Kim (which I would prefer a bit more).

It’s still amazing to think that these two young Filipino teens would be the ones to first put the Philippines on the world musical theater map. Soon enough, Lea would have the rare distinction of winning the Olivier award in one year, and then the Tony award the following year, for the same role in the respective UK and US productions of Miss Saigon. [Source.]

The transfer to Broadway would meet with a few controversies. One was that the two non-US actors, Lea and Jonathan Pryce (as the Engineer), were not Actors Equity (union) members and were banned from reprising their respective roles on the New York stage. Thankfully, that decision would soon be happily reversed by an arbitrator.

Also, there arose accusations of racism, stereotyping and misogyny in the politically correct world of theater and academia — with validity to some objections and arguments. These issues notwithstanding, the play was so popular anyway and has to date become Broadway’s 14th-longest running show.

Anyone else enjoy musical theater? Anyone also seen Miss Saigon when it was still playing somewhere in the world?

