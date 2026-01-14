Here’s some grim, biting satire (hits too close to home), with Tadhg Hickey and Nicole Jenes. Both are humorists who have been vocal and active for years now on the genocide in Gaza perpetrated by “USrael” . (Nicole has organized aid projects in the last few years, with direct, concrete help delivered to the Palestinians in Gaza.)

Guest in this episode is Ahmed Alnaouq, a Palestinian journalist now based in London, who lost 21 family members in the Gaza genocide.

NOOW Season 1, BONUS EP - Interview w/ Ahmed Alnaouq

Comment from Nicole Jenes:

