Same Piece, Two Worlds – Segovia vs. Vidović

There is, indeed, a world of difference.

One style that values speed, facility, technical clarity over much else. The faster playing makes me restless and unsettled. A more shallow take on the piece.

The other that puts a premium on depth of feeling over technical perfection. A solid sound and pace that allows the music — and me — to “breathe.”

Guess whose version I prefer?

(Of course, your mileage may vary.)

