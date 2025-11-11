An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kolokol's avatar
Kolokol
9h

I think a like the second one better because the sound comes in waves, it ebbs and flows.

But then, I might change my mind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by An Observer (Teresa L)
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 AnObserver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture