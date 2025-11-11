Same Piece [J. S. Bach], Two Worlds
Same Piece, Two Worlds – Segovia vs. Vidović
There is, indeed, a world of difference.
One style that values speed, facility, technical clarity over much else. The faster playing makes me restless and unsettled. A more shallow take on the piece.
The other that puts a premium on depth of feeling over technical perfection. A solid sound and pace that allows the music — and me — to “breathe.”
Guess whose version I prefer?
(Of course, your mileage may vary.)
I think a like the second one better because the sound comes in waves, it ebbs and flows.
But then, I might change my mind.