(NOTE: FULL RECONSTRUCTION OF INCIDENT POSTED BELOW THE THREAD.)

https://x.com/samhusseini/status/1880645035487855050

WATCH:

THE FULL VIDEO, RECONSTRUCTED from DIFFERENT PHONE RECORDINGS.

Blinken just says to Sam, idiotically, “Respect the process.”

What Jewish supremacists and liars Tony Blinken and smirking Matt Miller did here is simply par for the course at State press briefings, since mendaciousness is a feature of their “briefings” and not a bug. Of course, every person of decency recognizes them for the vermin that they are (with apologies to vermin for the insult).

What’s worse than Miller’s suddenly “siccing” the burly guards on journalist Sam Husseini (and that arrogant and shameless woman who asks Sam huffily, “Sir, would you like to be escorted out?”) — who was by that time sitting quietly waiting to ask his pointed questions — is the apathy (even, some snickering by a few visible on some videos) of the other so-called “media correspondents” in the room — none of whom stood up to protest this manhandling of Husseini for asking real questions, and none of whom followed up with questions along Husseini’s track after he was illegally removed by bullies (those who“only following orders”). Oh, but they did capture the proceedings on their cell phones, since they’re “journalists” “reporting” on events.

Such is the abysmal status of the Fourth Estate in D.C..

I suppose that this upsetting phenomenon merely reflects the bell curve that applies to every cohort of people w.r.t. any hot issue that comes with potential downsides for truth-tellers: those rare brave persons exist only at the tiny ends of the curve, with the majority of craven individuals happily inhabiting the huge, bell-shaped space in the middle.

Witness what happened during “COVID” and “COVID JAB” times — how many resisted righteously, and how many complied?



Substack article:

INCREDIBLE BUT TRUE.

You think they can’t go any lower—and then, they do. Such feats of derring-do to outdo themselves by the fake news media like CNN are something to behold.

THIS is how Criminal News Network’s Pamela Brown covered the incident. I suppose she and her on-air partner call the likes of Sam Husseini ‘activists’ because they really haven’t a clue what a real journalist is — as they aren’t one themselves.

WATCH:

Oh, and gotta add this:

YES, Gaza is triumphant, Israel is defeated — but the liberation of Palestine is only just beginning.

All Israel Jews need to leave the place that was never theirs to own, settle in, and destroy.

Restore the ONE-STATE STATUS — that would be PALESTINE, and only PALESTINE!

.

Why I consider Gaza to be victorious, with Ahmed Alnaouq

Finally, these truths must be known to all people of intelligence, decency, common sense and compassion.

Ever the victim

