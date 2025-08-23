CLICK ON SCREENCAPS TO READ FULL ARTICLE.

Short docufilm on Ron Turcotte a few years after his paralyzing accident that happened shortly out of the gate at Belmont Park, thanks to the apparent carelessness of a fellow jockey.

From the archives: Secretariat jockey Ron Turcotte

Jockey Ron Turcotte, who rode Secretariat to a Triple Crown in 1973, died on August 22, 2025 at age 84. In this June 24, 1979 "Sunday Morning" report, Turcotte talked about life after a terrifying accident at Belmont Park when he fell off a horse and suffered injuries that made him paraplegic.

Secretariat's Jockey Remembered

Aug 22, 2025

As we mourn the passing of Ron Turcotte, one of racings greatest icons, we remember one of his most memorable wins aboard Secretariat as he wins the 1973 Belmont Stakes. Christina Blacker & Dave Weaver note some of his achievements.

Requiescat in pace, Ron Turcotte.

🙏🏼 🕯️✝️

RECALLING THAT HISTORIC TRIPLE CROWN :

Winning the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes in the year 1973!

While Secretariat and Ron won this first race of the Triple Crown, it did not prepare anyone for what was to take place in the upcoming historic, record-breaking races, especially at the Belmont Stakes several weeks later.

Secretariat's record-breaking 1973 Kentucky Derby run (FULL RACE) | NBC Sports

SECRETARIAT - 1973 Preakness Stakes - Part 4 (CBS)

Aug 2, 2009

Woody Broun dispenses pertinent pre-race information, Chic Anderson provides his classic race call and post-race analysis, Frank Wright and Jack Whitaker with their opinions, and the presentation of the garland of Black-Eyed Susans for the magnificent winner.

The final, incredible, record-setting Belmont Stakes race.

The 1973 Belmont Stakes was the 105th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, held on June 9, 1973. Facing a field of five horses, Secretariat won by 31 lengths going away, the largest margin of victory in Belmont history, in front of a crowd of 69,138 spectators. His winning time of 2 minutes and 24 seconds still stands as the American record for a mile and a half on dirt. The event was televised and broadcast over the radio. Source.

“He is moving like a tremendous machine!”



— Chic Anderson (at timestamp 2:26 in the video below)

Secretariat Belmont Stakes 1973 & extended coverage (HD Version - NEW!)

Jun 25, 2012

This is Secretariat's historic 1973 Belmont Stakes victory. I uploaded the original video which is over 1 million hits 5 years ago. I can now rip at a much higher quality and I wanted to put the upgrade on Youtube for everyone to enjoy. :) Unfortunately the footage is from 1973 so it will never be the HD we now have come to enjoy, but this should look good on 27" screens or higher compared to the old one. What makes this video different from all other Belmont 1973 footage on youtube? Well, the elongated coverage of the race. It is fun to see the actual initial response to this race by the commentators, the crowd etc.

