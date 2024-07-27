This is a brief interlude before posting Part 2 of this limited series on Lost Horizon.

I wasn’t aware of Rick’s deep and formal classical music background.

The Brandenburgs became another strong favorite that captured my interest not too long after I first fell in love with J S Bach’s Double Violin Concerto.

First Time Hearing BACH Was Life Changing

Back in those days, every single piece of recorded music one had access to was a precious item — no internet, and no free music on YouTube anywhere, and scant personal funds to indulge one’s musical whims. Classical “nerdiness” was more difficult to sustain then.

In the old homeland in those days, there were no local public libraries with classical music records or tapes on loan — save for foreign institutions like the German Goethe House, for one. (Not sure if the USIS [US Information Service] Thomas Jefferson Library had any on tap, but they sure had loads of interesting US publications like the long defunct Horizon magazine that we enjoyed reading.)

And maybe another reason why we older fogies tend to appreciate the classics more deeply, amid the horrid cacophony surrounding us today.

