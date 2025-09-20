An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Celia Farber's avatar
Celia Farber
10h

How CAN this be happening? You are doing a phenomenal work of light, Teresa. I will make a post from your post. Why does Israel arrange for doctors to come to Gaza, do you think? A real question. It’s arranged (of course) by Israel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by An Observer (Teresa L) and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 AnObserver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture