The heroism of the Palestinian doctors and nurses who have been working for two years in the face of untold deprivation and danger to health and life is mind-boggling.

The so-called leaders of the Five Eyes and “the Free World” are beyond shameless for their overt and tacit approval of the continuing mass slaughter from bombing, starvation, and blockade of aid and food by Israel.

I don’t know how Dr. Abu Alrub and company can even find the words to say anything without breaking down amid the widespread catastrophic conditions deliberately created by Israel / USA / UK / EU. And the demonic monster state is not being hindered in any meaningful way by any other leader in the Middle East or the BRICS nations, who possess the wherewithal to do so.

THIS CLIP, POSTED YESTERDAY:

Hospitals are operating beyond capacity with critical equipment at or near “stock zero” we cannot provide safe care under these conditions.

Medical facilities and staff must be protected, denying that protection is a direct threat to human life and medical ethics.



We do not ask to leave, we are doctors and staff who remain here because we care, we are not above these people, we are with them.



What we ask is simple: stop the blockade that has made hospitals unlivable. Watching entire families die for lack of medicine is beyond human limits

A FEW MORE from Dr. Nada Abu Alrub’s Tiktok page :

We see what horror movies don’t dare show: abdomens ripped open, limbs gone, brains exposed, eyes destroyed, children burned alive.



The majority come from so-called “humanitarian aid” sites, famine zones turned death traps. Young people risk everything for a bag of flour, only to return shot in the head, neck, chest. Snipers, illegal bullets tearing inside their bodies. Most are under 25. They are starved, then slaughtered at the very places meant to feed them.



This is a 16-year-old with a bullet to his brain shot at the Netzarim Gaza Humanitarian Foundation GHF site.



This is Gaza. And no words, no screen, no distance can carry the weight of what’s being done to its people

In Gaza, it is no longer rare to meet someone who is the only survivor of their family. Entire families have been wiped out, leaving behind a lone mother without her children, or a child without parents, siblings, or home. And what can you say about that pain? You cannot measure it, you cannot compare it, a mother’s scream is just as unbearable as a child’s silence. The grief is endless, and it belongs to everyone here.



People are being bombed, killed, jailed, tortured, and starved. Whole towns have been erased, reduced to dust. Those who remain live day by day, knowing that any second could be their last. Survival is not guaranteed, it is a constant struggle against hunger, against rubble, against despair.



And yet, this is the miracle. Despite everything, the people of Gaza remain the most beautiful souls you will ever encounter. Their spirit is unbreakable, their love untouched by war, their humanity shining through the darkest night. No matter how much you see from afar, it is nothing compared to standing here, feeling the weight of destruction, and at the same time witnessing the most extraordinary resilience the world has ever known 🤍

No words can soften this. Gaza is being starved and slaughtered before the world’s eyes. This is not war, it is genocide. Silence is complicity. It must be stopped now. Every second counts



#NoFood #NoWater #NoElectricity #NoMedicine #NothingLeft #MassDestruction #Blockade #Famine #NoLife

Meanwhile, back at the UK…

Trump was just treated to a lavish state banquet at Windsor Castle.

The reason for the two-day visit remains unclear.

Here is the menu for President Trump’s state banquet at Windsor Castle:

Menu: Panna Cotta de Cresson et Oeufs de Caille sur Sable de Parmesan (Hampshire Watercress Panna Cotta with Parmesan Shortbread and Quail Egg Salad) Ballotine de Poulet Fermier en Robe de Courgettes (Organic Norfolk Chicken Ballotine wrapped in Courgettes, with a Thyme and Savoury Infused Jus) Bombe Glacee Cardinal (Vanilla Ice Cream Bombe with Kentish Raspberry Sorbet interior with lightly poached Victoria Plums) Wine list: Wiston Estate, Cuvee, 2016 Domaine Bonneau de Martray, Corton-Charlemagne, Grand Cru, 2018 Ridge Vineyards, Monte Bello, 2000 Pol Roger, Extra Cuvee de Reserve, 1998 After dinner: Warre’s 1945 Vintage Port Hennessy 1912 Cognac Grande Champagne Bowmore Queen’s Cask 1980, Islay Cocktail: Transatlantic Whisky Sour

CLICK HERE (or here ) for all the gory details.

And trump’s comments afterwards?

Lovely.

