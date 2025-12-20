She had none but truth about this situation involving “our greatest ally” and its murderous campaign against the Palestinians in the Levant.

Helen Thomas ... about Palestine

She’s absolutely right here about the true history of “israel” and Palestine. And about the complete brainwashing of Americans (and their vassal states) about the issue — which included me, until about 2-1/2 years ago. She was of Arab descent, born of Lebanese immigrant parents.

Back in May 2010, when she answered the question posed by this rabbi with her deep knowledge and integrity, in all truth and honesty —

— the flak from the pro- “israel” elements dominating the White House and media came fast and furious. She was soon forced to resign from her position at the White House Press Corps and retired from her work for UPI.

Today, one wishes for someone with her stature, and with that rare integrity and grit, to talk loudly about this topic. (Alas, no such animal exists in the mainstream media today.)

After the more-than-two-year-long and still-continuing mass murder, starvation and deprivation of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza by “israel”, the whole world has finally caught up with the facts that Helen Thomas, journalist and reporter extraordinaire, knew so deeply already many decades ago.

May God grant her soul eternal rest. 🙏🏼

Read a fine article about the truths Helen from Rense.com (originally published in 2011).

[The links to the Playboy interview and the Politico page don’t work, by the way.]

Late, Great Helen Thomas - Jews 'Own The White House' ... And Should 'Get The Hell Out Of Palestine'

3-30-24

Originally Posted 3-18-11

Helen Thomas is not sorry, nor were the comments that ended her career accidental. “I knew exactly what I was doing — I was going for broke,” she told Playboy in the magazine’s April interview. “I had reached the point of no return. You finally get fed up ... I finally wanted to speak the truth.” Thomas, of course, left her perch as the dean of the White House press corps last year after telling a rabbi and blogger that Jews should “get the hell out of Palestine” and “go home” to “Poland, Germany and America and everywhere else.” Her family is Lebanese and she grew up in the Detroit area, home to one of the country’s densest populations of Arab Americans. She spoke to Playboy at length about the situation in Palestine, her feelings on American support of Israel, and her take on Jews. But her most controversial comments echoed ones she’s made before about the influence of Jews in American life, which have contributed to her name being stripped from journalism awards. “[The Jews are] using their power, and they have power in every direction,” she told Playboy. “Power over the White House, power over Congress ... Everybody is in the pocket of the Israeli lobbies, which are funded by wealthy supporters, including those from Hollywood. Same thing with the financial markets. There’s total control ... It isn’t the 2 percent. It’s real power when you own the White House, when you own these other places in terms of your political persuasion. Of course they have power. [To the interviewer] You don’t deny that. You’re Jewish, aren’t you?” She also had some controversial views about memorializing the Holocaust. “There’s nothing wrong with remembering it, but why do we have to constantly remember?” she said. “We’re not at fault. I mean, if they’re going to put a Holocaust museum in every city in Germany, that’s fine with me. But we didn’t do this to the Jews. Why do we have to keep paying the price and why do they keep oppressing the Palestinians? Do the Jews ever look at themselves? Why are they always right? Because they have been oppressed throughout history, I know. And they have this persecution. That’s true, but they shouldn’t use that to dominate.” From An Interview With Playboy - Politico.com https://www.politico.com/ blogs/onmedia/0311/Helen_ Thomas_to_Playboy_Jews_own_ the_White_House.html

