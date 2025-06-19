An Observer’s Substack

Roslyn Ross
1d

I wish Tucker had asked a real question like:

So, if God, in ancient times, said Israel had to be supported, that means the modern Israel, created 77 years ago must be supported regardless of the crimes and atrocities it commits?

You are saying, God is calling on Jews and Christians to support and practice genocide, ethnic cleansing, occupation, colonisation, rape, torture, murder, theft, destruction and the intentional mass murder of children as done by Israel?

Is that a Yes or a No to those two questions.

