(CLICK SCREENCAP OR LINK TO VIEW CLIP)

https://x.com/Brother_Andre/status/1935378279252234702

ADDENDUM: On the Scofield Bible, source of Cruz’s ‘theology’:

In the whole interview (see link below), Tucker and Ted seem to engage in verbal fisticuffs on virtually every point (all valid) raised by the host.

The combination of breathtaking ignorance and arrogance in one like Cruz no longer comes as a surprise to anyone: such is now the norm among our many “leaders” in DC. To a man, they are first and foremost Israel’s lapdog and cheerleader (save perhaps for the intrepid Cong. Thomas Massie of Kentucky). And always working hard for the military industrial complex.

FULL INTERVIEW:

Yet, my skeptical side asks why this clear exposé of such cravenness in a high-ranking politcian (considered by some as a “smart” man) is not the least bit suppressed by the social media platform; it’s even promoted by other legacy media outlets on the same.

Is it just for clicks? Or is there a real sea change in media outlook on this matter?

What say you?

(I also doubt if the patently egregious Lindsey Graham of SC would fare any worse in a Tucker Carlson Q&A than the Senator from Texas.)

Given the sour taste that exchange may leave in viewers’ mouths, would thus like to close with this fine essay on the most relevant current events of today: do read the latest piece by Donald Jeffries, linked below.

[But also do not forget to live life carrying on as usual human beings. Recall CS Lewis’ words:

"If we are all going to be destroyed by an atomic bomb, let that bomb when it comes find us doing sensible and human things—praying, working, teaching, reading, listening to music, bathing the children, playing tennis, chatting to our friends over a pint and a game of darts—not huddled together like frightened sheep and thinking about bombs. They may break our bodies (a microbe can do that) but they need not dominate our minds".]

Leave a comment