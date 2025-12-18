I see this as typical of the brave and indomitable Palestinian spirit. Would that the rest of us were more like her and the Palestinians enduring the unthinkable and unfathomable in Occupied Palestine — and perhaps, the West would not be so shamefully “occupied” today by that supremacist ethnostate and ethnocabal.

Dr Aladwan’s “crime”?

Speaking out against “israel” and the ongoing genocide against her people, the Palestinians, and making mention of the “Jewish supremacists” who control so many UK institutions.

“As Palestinians, we fight for the rights of Palestinians and the rights of those around us, wherever we are.”

(That includes her fellow Brits’ rights, too. And those of the whole world who are imprisoned by this cabal.)

→ Listen to Dr. Rahmeh Aladwan in this recent interview. She is a British-Palestinian surgeon tormented by the UK government, the “israel” lobby, and Jewish supremacists.

Besides her lionhearted bravery and strong moral core, she is also amazingly well-informed, with a deep understanding of the facts and history of all to do with this vital topic of Palestine vis-a-vis “israel”, the Jews and their supremacist ideology.

Her courage and sincerity remind me of the outspoken occupation resister of the West Bank, Ahed Tamimi, who, with her family, has directly experienced illegal detention and cruelty at the hands of the “israelis” for the “crime” of resisting the iof.

CLICK ON IMAGE OR LINK TO WATCH THE VIDEO (~25 mins long).

On this edition of the programme, we bring you the story of British-Palestinian surgeon, Dr Rameh Aladwan who is locked in a battle against the pro-Israel lobby to strip her off her right to practice medicine simply for being a vocal critic of the Palestinian genocide.

I pray for all the Palestinians, those suffering in the winter floods in conditions of continuing deprivation, and all resisters like Rahmeh and Ahed, that God’s grace bless them always.

