Anyone else noticed the ramped-up incidence of actual “data breaches” a.k.a. “hacking” (unauthorized access to computers and accounts by usually malicious actors) affecting several websites?

Here are a couple of such incidents that have affected me.

Substack

Substack just informed us of their own data breach last week, belatedly so, since the hack happened in October 2025 — why the extended delay, Substack Team ? Very little clear and practical advice as to what to do was shared with members. So unprofessional! This is the brief email we got:

Flickr

Also learned that Flickr was similarly hacked in early February of this year. And that’s a photo storage service that I pay a pretty penny for. Here’s part of the email they sent out:

Proton Mail

No, Proton Mail itself didn’t get hacked (they remain one of the safest and most secure mail services yet, it seems), but they’re pretty good at monitoring the web for any unusual incidents. They did inform me of a compromised email address, and I think it has to do with the Substack electronic break-in.

Good thing is that no bank accounts have been compromised.

But something’s happening with greater frequency and force in recent months on the web.

I have no insight or other things to say about this, except that, whatever it is, it ain’t good.

Leave a comment