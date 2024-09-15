FBI and Secret Service speaking to the media on all this.

Don’t panic! They’ve secured the area! They’ve already got a “suspect” in custody!

No still photo of the whizzing bullet? No bloody ear or nose or chin or digit this time?

A GoPro and an AK47 were found! Surely, that’s all very damning “evidence”!

But, no indestructible passport or driver’s licence of the perpetrator anywhere? How can we believe this guy is the guilty party, then?

But, please call the FBI if you have any tips on this latest “incident”!

Vote Trump! Vote Trump! Vote Trump! Can’t you see why you have to vote for him — they’re trying to kill him!!!

See — the Secret Service and LEOs just saved his life — they did everything perfectly this time!

They’re fantastic! They’re fabulous!

So you can trust them again!

.

It’s all so repetitive.

It’s all so tiresome.

Could someone please let them know that they need to change the script even just a little bit, or switch out their scriptwriters. It’s just not that exciting anymore to some of us.

Except for the “normies” and bots posting breathless comments on social media about their shock at learning of this latest “incident”.

