Done in the unique style of German filmmaker Werner Herzog (famous for unforgettable films like Fitzcarraldo (watch trailer) and Aguirre: Wrath of God (watch trailer), this documentary film on the Late Renaissance composer, Carlo Gesualdo (1566 – 1613), is one more work that features yet another madman — just like the subjects of those two other landmark movies from the ‘70s.

There’s a definite eccentric flavor to the program. What’s more is that Herzog freely mixes fact and fiction in the telling of the tale about this mad, murderous, and modernistic Italian composer.

WATCH:

(Runs just under an hour.

TURN ON CC and select English after Auto-translate in gear icon)

Gesualdo: Death for Five Voices (1995, ZDF TV Film)

Listen to a sample of music by Gesualdo.

Give this a listen! You’ll notice at once its unusual melodies and harmonies, and with its discordance and odd key changes. It prefigures, perhaps, the likes of Richard Wagner, and could very well have been written in the 20th century. (Gesualdo lived in the 16th century!)

Madrigals, Book 6 , by Carlo Gesualdo

NOW, read about Gesualdo, the madman and composer, AFTER having watched the video above.

Carlo Gesualdo (New World Encyclopedia)

Carlo Gesualdo, known as Gesualdo da Venosa (March 8, 1566 – September 8, 1613), Prince of Venosa and Count of Conza, was an Italian composer and lutist of the late Renaissance music as well as a nobleman and notorious murderer.

“The Prince of Darkness” by Alex Ross The New Yorker, Dec. 19 and 26, 2011. On the night of October 16, 1590, a palace apartment near Piazza San Domenico Maggiore, in Naples, was the scene of a double murder so extravagantly vicious that people are still sifting through the evidence, more than four centuries later.

By BBC Music Magazine

Published: July 13, 2025 at 2:16 am Is it acceptable to perform music written by a murderer? This thorny ethical question becomes very live indeed in the case of the Italian composer Carlo Gesualdo, Prince of Venosa (1566-1613), whose posthumous fame rests almost as solidly on his status as assassin as on his accomplishments as a musician.

