I happen to have an extra copy, a slim paperback edition of They Call Me a Lioness by Ahed Tamimi.

288 pages.

Why this book?

Just would like to share this riveting first-person account that is vivid and vibrant yet sensitively written. It details the trials and tribulations of an intelligent, brave, and resilient young Palestinian woman whose extraordinary hardships include the daily tyrannies imposed upon her and her family by the Israeli military force. These ordeals have long become merely ordinary, run-of-the-mill experiences for Palestinians ever since the misbegotten birth of that terrorist army-with-a-state that calls itself “Israel.”

Ahed Tamimi lives with her family in the West Bank, where virtually everyone undergoes (or knows someone who has done so) these ritual harassments, unnecessary delays of their movement from place to place by randomly placed Israeli guards and inspections, as well as relegation to much longer, poorer, secondary roads; arbitrary, middle-of-the-night arrests at home followed by open-ended detention periods without being told the charges against them, or recourse to a fair trial; varying degrees of mental and physical torture at the hands of the Israeli guards while in detention; and the casual maiming and killing of rock-wielding youngsters by trigger-happy Israeli Offensive Forces hiding in tanks, rumbling into their towns and ripping up their streets.

This is how “ordinary life” goes for all Palestinians outside of Gaza.

The latter has already been turned from an open-air prison into a genocidal hellscape with hundreds of thousands estimated to have been murdered through various methods by the contemptible Israel and its equally contemptible allies and supporters. Sadly, there seems to be no signs of it stopping, nor accountability for its vile perpetrators.

Below is the incident involving a young Ahed and an armed Israeli soldier that made the news in the West. The story went “viral” and that tough little girl with the raised fist was branded by many as a symbol of Palestinian resistance.

This book (co-written with Dena Takruri of Al Jazeera +), you will learn in striking personal detail about the harsh and brutal realities of Palestinian life under the apartheid state controlled by Israel.

