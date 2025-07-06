There is much speculation and even bold declarations claiming that this sudden rapid swelling of the Guadalupe River in Texas was all the result of “engineering” by “them,” on the one hand — or all due to “climate change,” on the other.

Some are even making disgusting political hay from this tragic disaster. (A tweet reposted below addresses this caddish pol’s post.)

(And then, there are also a particularly nasty breed of creature out there posting spiteful and cold-hearted things on social media blaming the victims for their ‘sin’ of living in Texas. These are too vile and upsetting for me to merit any more specific mention here.)

These tragic incidents are simply ripe for exploitation by parties of all stripes.

Yet, perhaps, we also need to “hold our horses” at times.

Consider what a few are sharing on Twitter: some relevant facts and history about the events, and the area.

Take a look: (Click on screencaps or links to access the full post)

From the above postings, presuming they are accurate, one can surmise that it isn’t true that no warnings were given out at all by the weather service. However, the sudden swelling of the river by 26 feet in 45 minutes is an astounding phenomenon, catching most unawares, and I think, not expected even by the weather officials themselves.

It is also not true that nothing this sudden or serious has ever happened in this area before. There are previous recorded crestings of the river that rank even worse than the current ones (save for that area near Bergheim, Kendall County), as recounted here.

It would be wiser for us all to focus our energies more on prayer — for the souls of the unfortunate victims who have perished, that they be granted eternal rest; and for courage and consolation for the grieving loved ones who have survived, or are left bereaved.

Perhaps, this might be the most important thing we can do right now. (I know, such an annoyingly chastising tone. Oh, well.)

💔 🙏🏼 ✝️ 🕊️

