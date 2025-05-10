Austin has such a good and humble spirit, with a generosity and gentleness that puts even some Catholics to shame — that is, those who already began to tear down Pope Leo XIV on social media within a few hours of his selection by the Conclave.

This twenty-something Protestant gentleman explains why the selection of Robert Cardinal Prevost to be Pope was personally significant for him, even if he himself isn’t a Catholic. (Yet?)

Did any of you feel the same as Austin and his co-workers did the other day, when the white smoke finally puffed out of the chimney, followed by the formal announcement and the Pope’s appearance at the loggia, to roars from the gathered crowds?

Indeed, we all need to pray for Pope Leo XIV — more than opinionating and pontificating (LOL) on this and that detail about his history, or what he has or hasn’t said and done. God willing, this will be a long pontificate.

Ad multos annos, Leonem XIV!

Pray for the Pope! 🙏🏼 🕯️ 🕊️ 🇻🇦

About the “Protestant”:

Austin Suggs holds a BA in Theology from Moody Bible Institute and is currently pursuing an MA in Liberal Arts with a focus in Theology and Philosophy from St. John's College, Annapolis. He has served in the local church in a number of ways, including as a full-time staff member,, teacher, church planter, and more. Today, he resides outside of Baltimore with his wife Eliza.

CODA:

Austin investigating Catholic stuff:

Here’re a couple of videos from several years ago, when Austin was investigating things about the Catholic Church. (This was before he got married.)

Indeed, St John Cantius is a beautiful church, restored to new glory after having been left to decay for many decades since the post-war period.

The Canons Regular of St John Cantius were founded in 1998 and have been responsible for running the parish since then.

To read a concise history of the parish, CLICK HERE.

When we visited there several years ago, it was also the first time we assisted at a Novus Ordo (New Mass) celebrated in Latin — as it was meant to be if priests followed the letter of the Vatican II documents! There was no lack of solemnity or reverence in that New Mass at all!

