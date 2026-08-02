An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

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Pre-Finals Presser. +Miscellaneous Clips. +FINALS Viewing Links.

She's very comfortable in the spotlight, poised, smart and articulate. Press conference last night, after defeating Naomi Osaka (JPN).
An Observer (Teresa L)'s avatar
An Observer (Teresa L)
Source for video.

The Mubadala DC Open FINAL MATCH TODAY featuring unseeded Alexandra “Alex” Eala battling Jessica Pegula (seed #1) has been delayed a couple of hours due to rain. They’re cleaning up the court right now.

Tennis fans everywhere and especially in the Philippines are waiting with excited anticipation.

We pray for injury-free tennis for all players.

We pray for victory for Alex Eala — her first WTA 500 Title!

→» PLAY TO START WITHIN THE NEXT 15 MINUTES OR SO — once the courts are properly cleaned up and dried. « ←

» Tennis Channel page via Amazon Prime.

» Mubadala DC Open via Tennis Channel.

Other choices below:

CLICK HERE.

OR HERE.

OR HERE.

From the Philippines, CLICK HERE.

If you don’t have the Tennis Channel or other service to watch it live, you can follow the match with this British couple (hubby is a tennis coach) via this “Watchalong”:

.

A cuteness interlude.

Baby Alex and the little lamb.

Maybe wondering when she can drop the violin and get back to the court.

AFTER THE AMAZING SEMIFINAL RESULT in which Eala dispatched Japan’s Naomi Osaka (4-time Grand Slam Champion, current #13 ranking, known for her strong serves), there was a lot of talk about the match last night.

Good post-match discussion. Roger Federer’s former coach is on the right. CLICK TO LISTEN!

Ranking went up to #17 in WTA and 24 in live world ranking.

Match point yesterday.

Source.

On-court interview.

Source.

Selected previous posts on Alexandra Eala: CLICK BELOW.

On Fame, Family Money, & Fil-Identity.

An Observer (Teresa L)
·
Jul 31
On Fame, Family Money, & Fil-Identity.

“And at the end of the day, the ball doesn’t know who your parents are. The ball doesn’t know how much money you have, right?”

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