Praying for This Incredible Catholic - One After My Own Heart.

Apologies to those who hate them, but this piece will be full of posts from Twitter, where all the “action” has been, so please read through it all, as much as your patience allows!

Meet Carrie Prejean Boller — Hero of the Hour.

She’s one who speaks truth to jewish power, and doesn’t blink in the face of relentless jewish zio-tantrums and their supporters in the room.

With the usual suspects threatening to remove her from the Religious Freedom Commission on which she serves.

(Was feeling a bit down today, lower than I’ve felt in a while, just with the shambles state of everything right now … and then, I saw all these posts about a bold, truth-telling CATHOLIC addressing topics long considered untouchable suddenly light up my Twitter feed! Wow, just wow!!!)

More:

Shabbos could be Ben Shapiro’s twin as far as their speech mannerisms and cadence go.

LOVE THIS!

And, thar she blows!

Who’s afraid of Carrie Prejean Boller?

Well, the entire WSJ Editorial Board, for one!

This, from a member of the tribe that has defined victimhood par excellence .

From a misguided “Catholic” whose claim to zionism has not moved one whit from late 2023, when she was a vocal propagandist for pro-”israel” hasbara.

Whose pro-isr stance belies her supposed “pro-life” stance. Praying for her to see the light soon!

Battling demons!

Keep going, Carrie! May St Michael the Archangel protect you!

LOL

Yup!

And, FINALLY:

