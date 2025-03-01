Per the news stories, the Pope last called the Gaza Holy Family parish on Monday night, despite his ill condition.

CNA explains: Pope Francis still calls Gaza parish every night

Pope Francis speaks on the phone during the weekly general audience at St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on May 17, 2023. The Holy Father has called a Holy Family Catholic Parish in Gaza almost every evening since Oct. 9, 2023. | Credit: ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

By Kate Quiñones

CNA Staff, Feb 28, 2025 / 12:20 pm Pope Francis has continued his daily call to the only Catholic parish in the Gaza Strip despite his continued hospitalization. The pope was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 14 and is reportedly improving after medical staff initially said he was in critical condition.

Why does the pope call Holy Family Parish in Gaza?

Holy Family Parish in Gaza has become a refuge for the Christian minority in war-torn Gaza. The parish complex was converted into an improvised shelter at the beginning of the war between the terrorist group Hamas and Israel, which began nearly a year and a half ago when Hamas launched an invasion of Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The attack resulted in the brutal killing of men, women, and children, and the taking of more than 200 hostages. The parish is a makeshift home to 500 people: mostly Orthodox, Protestant, and Catholic Christians but also some Muslim children and their families. Pope Francis has called Father Gabriel Romanelli, the parish priest at Holy Family, and his assistant, Yusuf Assad, almost every day since Oct. 9, 2023. The Holy Father called the parish earlier this week but has missed several days recently due to his health and hospitalization. The calls are simple check-ins via WhatsApp, usually lasting about a minute. The parish has grown to expect the nightly calls.

Children call him ‘the grandfather’

Latin patriarch of Jerusalem Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa shared in December 2024 that Pope Francis is known by the children of Holy Family Church in Gaza as “the grandfather.” Gaza’s time zone is only one hour ahead of Vatican City, so the calls usually come at about 7 p.m. Pizzaballa said the phone calls from the Holy Father have been a “psychological, emotional, and spiritual” support for the small community. During the calls, Pope Francis has assured the parish of his prayers and support. Romanelli shared how he was able to speak with Pope Francis on Tuesday despite the pontiff’s continued hospitalization. “As he did every day from the beginning of this terrible war, Pope Francis has called us once again to show his closeness, to pray for us, and to give us his blessing,” the parish priest said in a video message posted on the website of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem. “As the Parish of the Holy Family of Gaza, which belongs to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, we rejoice to hear his voice,” Romanelli added. Pope Francis began calling the Church on Oct. 9, 2023, just days after the attacks. Romanelli said at the time that Pope Francis shared “his closeness and prayers for the entire Church community of Gaza and all the parishioners and inhabitants.”

Recall that this is the same parish church compound where two women were killed in cold blood by IGF snipers over a year ago, in December 2023. (But they were not the only murder victims of the IGF in that place.)

Click on the embedded YT video to hear the greeting.

Gaza's Holy Family Parish sends well-wishes to Pope Francis

Fr Romanelli and the parishioners of the Holy Family parish in Gaza

Gaza's Holy Family parish sends a video to Pope Francis, wishing him a speedy recovery as he is being treated for pneumonia in hospital. By Francesca Merlo For over a year, a relationship of mutual support has united Pope Francis and the Holy Family parish in Gaza. Since the outbreak of war, the Pope has called the parish and its community every evening at 7pm, checking in on their well-being amidst the Israeli offensive. Now, as he battles double pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, the parishioners are returning that same closeness, sending him a short albeit heartfelt video message of prayer and encouragement. The parish in Gaza City, not only continues its pastoral activities but currently hosts about 500 people who have been displaced by the Israeli bombings, offering shelter, food and accompaniment in a time of despair. In their video for the Pope, the parishioners, along with parish priest Father Gabriel Romanelli, can be seen wrapped up warm and standing before the altar of their parish. "Dear Holy Father, we are gathered here in Gaza after today’s Mass. It is very, very cold, but we want to express our gratitude, our closeness, and our prayers. The whole world is praying for you and is deeply grateful, and we all wish you good health."

The Holy Family parish in Gaza sends a message to Pope Francis

Thanks on both sides

Just as a man in the video says "Thank you so much, we wish you good health, we are praying for you always," beside him, the men, women, and children all nod in agreement before ending the message by saying in unison: "God bless you always. Shukran, shukran!"

Always in contact

Despite his hospitalisation on 14 February, the Pope defied a total blackout in Gaza, as well as his health struggles, and made two video calls to Gaza reiterating his solidarity and support. He was unable to do so in the following days due to difficulties tied to his health condition, but on Monday, after the Holy See Press Office reported a "slight improvement" in his health, he was able to call the Holy Family parish again, to express his closeness and personal thanks for the video message.

