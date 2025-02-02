NOTE: The video has disturbing images, topics and themes, even if Al Jazeera has prudently blurred out many of the more extreme visuals.

Hear the appalling words coming straight from the mouths of the genocidaires themselves.

Not to mention the self-documentation by the IGF of their own heinous actions.

Believe them when they proudly tell and show you exactly what it is they’re doing.

Oct 3, 2024 #israel #aljazeeraenglish #gaza This feature length investigation by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit exposes Israeli war crimes in the Gaza Strip through the medium of photos and videos posted online by Israeli soldiers themselves during the year long conflict. The I-Unit has built up a database of thousands of videos, photos and social media posts. Where possible it has identified the posters and those who appear. The material reveals a range of illegal activities, from wanton destruction and looting to the demolition of entire neighbourhoods and murder. The film also tells the story of the war through the eyes of Palestinian journalists, human rights workers and ordinary residents of the Gaza Strip. And it exposes the complicity of Western governments – in particular the use of RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus as a base for British surveillance flights over Gaza. “The west cannot hide, they cannot claim ignorance. Nobody can say they didn’t know,” says Palestinian writer, Susan Abulhawa.This is “the first livestream genocide in history … If people are ignorant they are wilfully ignorant,” she says.

In making this film, Al Jazeera reviewed some 2.5K social media accounts of Israeli soldiers showing off their delight in creating hell on earth for the Palestinians.

I recall seeing some of the images and videos here at the time they were posted online, but much of the footage is new to me.

Besides civilian survivors and Palestinian writer Susan Abulhawa, also interviewed are the press people who were themselves in the thick of things, as they, too, were specifically targeted by the Israelis despite their being members of the media. This is contrary to the usual conventions of warfare.

So many “red lines” were crossed by Israel in this Gaza genocide that this series of events will be one for the history books — with its pages drenched in the blood of so many innocents.

AJ has seen fit to post the identities of some of the IGF members shown in this film committing these atrocious acts, as they are being sought out around the world to be brought to justice at the International Criminal Court in a campaign spearheaded by the Hind Rajab Foundation.

Most of the acts by the Israelis and IGF shown here are beyond normal human understanding.

And if this investigative report fails to stir outrage within you against the Israelis, their supporters and enablers in the US and other western governments, I have to ask:

Whither your heart? Has your soul gone? Has satan taken them whole with him?

Many thanks to Stephen Heiner for steering me towards this documentary film.

He spoke about it in a livestream yesterday on his fine Palestine Bookshelf channel :

Of course, whether or not any temporal justice will actually be brought against these criminals remains a real question.

And yet, God sees everything.

May God have mercy on their souls when their end comes.

