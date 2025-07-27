Here is yet another revelation to the world about the nasty and egregious secret doings of overly powerful “intelligence” agencies and their puppet masters in, in this case, the continent of Africa, in support of the long-term aims of the Western powers.

At least, that’s the surface take on this film.

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat – Official Trailer

The deeper, never-ending battle is not one between races.

I will go out on a limb here with my view (so shoot me), but I take a broader perspective on the theme here.

I do not see the overarching conflict here in merely racial terms, although that is what everyone and his brother is casting this story as. Predictably, and understandably, so, since the villains are solidly of white race, and the Africans are black.

However, in the longer view, it looks like more of another battle between the predator-parasite class and the common people — you and me.

Leopold II and the Congo Free State.

It is interesting to note that the name of Leopold II has not merited inclusion among the most ruthless rulers in the world of relatively recent vintage. Why is that? (Why is it always “Hitler”? But that’s another story for another day.)

Even then, the reign of Leopold II was already well-known at the time for the atrocities he visited upon the Congolese. The king ironically called the country “The Congo Free State,” and treated the entity as his personal possession, to brutalize and exploit to his dark heart’s content. Interestingly, even the British writer and creator of the Sherlock Holmes character was so stunned by the appalling situation in the Congo that he wrote a book about it (it was finished in just 8 days).

Most people in the West assume that only darker-skinned people have been and will be the victims of such oppressive colonial despots, as shown in this story of the Congolese struggle for independence from Belgium. They’d already suffered mightily under the Belgian King Leopold II just before the Belgian government took over. (This isn’t to say that there aren’t any equally barbarous homegrown dictators — oh, to the contrary.)

But don’t think for a moment that the puppet masters will not come after everyone else, too — regardless of the amount of epidermal melanin you might possess, or lack.

“COVID”

After having witnessed what the powers-that-shouldn’t-be have done to the rest of us (whom they call “useless eaters,” or “goyim,” as the case may be), most especially over the last five years since the fake “COVID pandemic,” I now see all these as a bigger, us-vs.-them war that at its root is really spiritual in nature.

It is a war of Evil vs. Good, simply stated.

It is a sad fact that such lackeys of the devil exist in our world, but that makes it even more necessary for those with a beating heart and goodwill placed in that heart by God to call out and/or resist these kinds of evil in whatever way, small or big, that they can.

Show me the difference between, say, how the Congolese were treated by their Belgian king and overlords (and their treacherous sycophants) and the way ordinary people were harshly subjugated by the “authorities” (and their true believers and minions) during “COVID.”

And perhaps, owing to hubris, and knowing full well they are immune to punishment (at least on this temporal plane), the intel agents and officers (CIA and MI-5) and hired killers (mercenaries) interviewed on film are not at all shy about stating their actual activities and objectives as participants in the destabilization and destruction of the nascent independent African state. (Where were these astonishingly transparent clips shown back then? It’s the first I’ve seen of them.)

Patrice Lumumba.

One thing especially stands out for me: the courageous, truth-filled speech of Patrice Lumumba, Prime Minister of the newly independent Congo, addressing the Belgians directly at the Belgo-Congolese Round Table Conference at the start of 1960. It confronted and opposed the ignominious speech by King Badouin which had preceded his, and which had lauded the reign of Leopold II.

It is clear that that speech had sealed Lumumba’s fate.

Various forces.

From this film, one realizes, too, why the Congolese “independence” granted by Belgium was doomed to fail from its inception; why the future of the Congo was key to the West’s interests not just in that country, but in the rest of the African continent; and who the real forces were behind the newly “independent” state of Katanga.

The memories of a host of people alive at the time, including those of Lumumba adviser, Andrée Blouin, add to the film’s vividness and immediacy recalling those days of turmoil and violence.

See the role played by, among others, the United Nations (even then, through corruption and exertion of pressures, it ultimately failed to protect the welfare of smaller, weaker nations, as it continues to do so for Palestine today); the Museum of Modern Art (yes, that “MoMA,” which I have even less desire to visit now); of course, the notorious CiA and Mi-5, in deciding the ultimate fate of the Congo.

The latter might be deemed “cursed” for possessing such a wealth of natural resources that happened to be strongly coveted by Western powers.

Malcolm X. Palestine.

Back in the US, there was activist Malcolm X, who supported the Congolese independence, as well as the burgeoning pan-Africanism advocated by Lumumba. These are some striking words that Malcolm spoke during the Oxford Union debate on December 3, 1964:

Corollary to these pronouncements, the sentiment echoes loudly in our day in the case of the Palestinians: a “peaceful” and passive form of resistance against Israeli aggression is implicit in the expectations of the West. Thus, the likes of the young intellectual, Ghassan Kanafani, struck down at age 36 by a Mossad car bomb (which also killed his niece), were deemed unacceptable, as he supported military attacks against Israel and dismissed any negotiations with the Israelis as useless. Can anyone blame him? (This short interview crystallizes this idea of Kanafani that the enquiring reporter is at pains to grasp.)

That very frustration has been described by young poet-writer Mohammad El-Kurd in his book, Perfect Victims And the Politics of Appeal. (Read a sample review here.)

While, as a Catholic, I do not formally advocate violence except when defending life and limb, I don’t think I have the right to decide for others what form their opposition to unrelenting barbarism should take, for good or ill.

Khrushchev and the USSR.

The Soviet Union and Khrushchev were left out in the cold as mere spectators in these Congolese affairs, and appear to be the “good guys” in that conflict. Lots of truths emanated from the lips of Nikita, especially in his blustery speeches given at the UN.

On the face of it, the Soviets supported the right to self-determination by a newly independent Congo, to be free of their colonialist masters to forge their own path and control their own resources — but who’s to say they were not also hoping to get their own hands on the abundant rubber, minerals, iron ore, and other buried riches in the central African state?

Current name.

The country once known as “the Congo Free State,” “the Belgian Congo” and more recently, “Zaire,” is now called “The Democratic Republic of the Congo,” following some changes in leadership.

About the film’s style.

The film style of Soundtrack… is less direct than that used in your typical docufilm. It employs a montage of visual and musical elements that draw upon big names in Black classical jazz, African jazz and native songs and singers, original audio recordings (all digitally cleaned-up), and newsreel footage that shoots you straight back into that era over a half-century ago.

The facts draw on official documents and recordings, archived news reports and magazine articles and books. These are presented episodically, as the story of this turbulent period unfolds. Jazz pieces are superimposed upon ironic or emphatic images. The apparent dissonance keeps the viewer’s mind alert, and engages him to focus more closely, as the significant connections are soon revealed.

Those with a ‘deficit of attention’ are implored to exercise patience with the film as you will be amply rewarded in the end. (For instance, the first 10 minutes felt a bit slow-going and incoherent, even for me.)

I think that the impact is much deeper and longer-lasting when the historical events are presented in this way.

(Aside: Colonialist power plays continue in different guise today, even as we “speak,” or write. Besides the never-ending wars and attacks in the Middle East perpetrated by Israel and its bully boy USA, to create failed states out of those that dared to forge an independent path, there remain more subtle examples in other places, too. Sites where a powerful hegemon exploits and manipulates weaker, smaller nations (such as this) to advance its own aims. Typically, such moves are couched in terms falsely beneficial to the vassal states. They don’t do these in secret anymore, either.

Did not know this historical tidbit: Belgian King Leopold II had tried three times to take over the Philippines, but those plans eventually fell through — and thank goodness for that. Who knows what horrors might have been visited upon the islanders if he ruled the Spanish-run archipelago in the mid-19th century!)

NOTE:

Enjoy the movie! (If one can “enjoy” such appalling subject matter.) Would love to hear what others think of it, too.

While I watched it on my Amazon account, for those without this streaming service (or the wherewithal to part with more money for such things), I can only suggest this:

Yandex.com is your friend!

(e.g., link).

