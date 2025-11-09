America from West Side Story .

Music by Leonard Bernstein

Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

(The version on film differs from that on Broadway. The latter is a bit brusquer in tone than the former.)

West Side Story

(Movie version)

America

ANITA

Puerto Rico,

My heart’s devotion

Let it sink back in the ocean

Always the hurricanes blowing

Always the population growing

And the money owing

And the sunlight streaming

And the natives steaming

I like the island Manhattan

Smoke on your pipe and put that in

GIRLS

I like to be in America

Okay by me in America

Everything free in America

BERNARDO

For a small fee in America

ANITA

Buying on credit is so nice

BERNARDO

One look at us and they charge twice

ROSALIA

I’ll have my own washing machine

JUANO

What will you have, though, to keep clean?

ANITA

Skyscrapers bloom in America

ANOTHER GIRL

Cadillacs zoom in America

ANOTHER GIRL

Industry boom in America

BOYS

Twelve in a room in America

ANITA

Lots of new housing with more space

BERNARDO

Lots of doors slamming in our face

ANITA

I’ll get a terrace apartment

BERNARDO

Better get rid of your accent.

ANITA AND THREE GIRLS

Life can be bright in America

BERNARDO

If you can fight in America

ALL GIRLS

Life is all right in America

ALL BOYS

If you’re all white in America

ANITA AND CONSUELO

Here you are free and you have pride

BERNARDO

Long as you stay on your own side

ANITA

Free to be anything you choose

ALL BOYS

Free to wait tables and shine shoes

BERNARDO

Everywhere grime in America

Organized crime in America

Terrible time in America

ANITA

You forget I’m in America

BERNARDO

I think I go back to San Juan

ANITA

I know a boat you can get on

BERNARDO

Everyone there will give big cheer

ANITA

Everyone there will have moved here.

West Side Story’s plot focuses on the Romeo & Juliet-like, cross-cultural romance between two young people associated with — not two warring families — but two rival youth gangs in Manhattan peopled by different racial-cultural groups: Maria is a young Puerto Rican girl, played by the Caucasian actress Natalie Wood (who was made up to appear a bit dusky for the film); and Tony, an “all-American” Caucasian boy, played by Richard Beymer.

“America.”

On first hearing this Puerto Rican number in my youth (the film premiered on our local TV in the ‘70s), I recall being struck by its blunt lyrics. It suggested that life in Puerto Rico was chaotic and miserable, in contrast to the glossy, organized, modern, and less populous milieu of New York City.

The racial/cultural tension between the puertorriqueños and the Caucasians is highlighted by the boys’ scathing retorts, as opposed to the optimistic take on America as seen by the girls.

Maria’s friend, Anita (played by the fiery Rita Moreno), loves her life in America, thus highlighting the gaping, socioeconomic divide between the modern urban “American Dream” (apparently within most anyone’s reach in fab Manhattan) and the disorder in the smaller US territory. This musical number could arguably be read as an implied “backwardness” to a country once belonging to that old, dying Catholic empire, Spain.

Additionally, in the stage version, Rosalia actually opens the song with nostalgia for Puerto Rico, a sentiment instantly quashed by the disgruntled Anita.

ROSALIA

Puerto Rico,

You lovely island

Island of tropical breezes

Always the pineapples growing

Always the coffee blossoms blowing …

That line.

Anyway, what has stayed with me after all these decades was this seemingly throwaway line sung by Anita (in boldface):

ANITA

Puerto Rico,

My heart’s devotion

Let it sink back in the ocean

Always the hurricanes blowing

Always the population growing

And the money owing

And the sunlight streaming

And the natives steaming

I like the island Manhattan

Smoke on your pipe and put that in!

Ooh, it’s even nastier in the original Broadway version:

Puerto Rico . . .

You ugly island . . .

Island of tropic diseases.

Always the hurricanes blowing,

Always the population growing . . .

And the money owing,

And the babies crying,

And the bullets flying.

I like the island Manhattan.

Smoke on your pipe and put that in!

In a book with the musical’s libretto (found at a university library), I noticed that the lyrics in the original Broadway version were a bit more jarring and less censored as far as crudeness was concerned. (However, “Gee, Officer Krupke!” pushed the boundaries of movie censorship and good taste, as even the film left in that final exclamation line that was deliberately made to phonetically resemble an expletive (but wasn’t quite so.)

And, for some reason yet unclear to my young mind, I found that line disturbing, even as the slow indoctrination in fearing the so-called “population bomb” was already afoot by then. Since the “superior” and “more advanced” Protestantic West (led by the USA) thought that this was “an issue of concern,” the smaller, less industrialized nations felt a need to “solve this problem” in order for “progress” to happen. And the country’s leaders, under the stealth but heavy influence of the US intelligence agency, did adopt the same WEF-fish ideas with alacrity. (None were aware then of the globalist agenda whose deployment began in the ‘60s.)

(Aside: At the conclusion of the Spanish-American War, the 1898 Treaty of Paris had Spain cede Puerto Rico to the US, besides the Philippines & $20M in exchange, and a few other Spanish territories.)

When West Side Story first opened on Broadway in the late ‘50s, were audiences being swayed to see enlarging populations as a problem needing a solution by lyricist Stephen Sondheim? And, if so, did this idea come from Sondheim alone? (Yeah, I think my shiny tin foil helmet needs some adjusting just now.)

Ironically (intentionally?), does it strain credibility to think that this musical number’s biting and clever word play may have also planted in some outsiders seeds of a desire to leave their own less happy homelands and share in the “good life” in America, too?

Hmm . . . (and international travel wasn’t so easy in those days.)

