Popular mid-20th c. Musical with Frank Sociocultural Commentary (Was It Also Programming?)
America from West Side Story.
Watch & listen to the song (movie version)
Music by Leonard Bernstein
Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
(The version on film differs from that on Broadway. The latter is a bit brusquer in tone than the former.)
West Side Story
(Movie version)
America
ANITA
Puerto Rico,
My heart’s devotion
Let it sink back in the ocean
Always the hurricanes blowing
Always the population growing
And the money owing
And the sunlight streaming
And the natives steaming
I like the island Manhattan
Smoke on your pipe and put that in
GIRLS
I like to be in America
Okay by me in America
Everything free in America
BERNARDO
For a small fee in America
ANITA
Buying on credit is so nice
BERNARDO
One look at us and they charge twice
ROSALIA
I’ll have my own washing machine
JUANO
What will you have, though, to keep clean?
ANITA
Skyscrapers bloom in America
ANOTHER GIRL
Cadillacs zoom in America
ANOTHER GIRL
Industry boom in America
BOYS
Twelve in a room in America
ANITA
Lots of new housing with more space
BERNARDO
Lots of doors slamming in our face
ANITA
I’ll get a terrace apartment
BERNARDO
Better get rid of your accent.
ANITA AND THREE GIRLS
Life can be bright in America
BERNARDO
If you can fight in America
ALL GIRLS
Life is all right in America
ALL BOYS
If you’re all white in America
ANITA AND CONSUELO
Here you are free and you have pride
BERNARDO
Long as you stay on your own side
ANITA
Free to be anything you choose
ALL BOYS
Free to wait tables and shine shoes
BERNARDO
Everywhere grime in America
Organized crime in America
Terrible time in America
ANITA
You forget I’m in America
BERNARDO
I think I go back to San Juan
ANITA
I know a boat you can get on
BERNARDO
Everyone there will give big cheer
ANITA
Everyone there will have moved here.
West Side Story’s plot focuses on the Romeo & Juliet-like, cross-cultural romance between two young people associated with — not two warring families — but two rival youth gangs in Manhattan peopled by different racial-cultural groups: Maria is a young Puerto Rican girl, played by the Caucasian actress Natalie Wood (who was made up to appear a bit dusky for the film); and Tony, an “all-American” Caucasian boy, played by Richard Beymer.
“America.”
On first hearing this Puerto Rican number in my youth (the film premiered on our local TV in the ‘70s), I recall being struck by its blunt lyrics. It suggested that life in Puerto Rico was chaotic and miserable, in contrast to the glossy, organized, modern, and less populous milieu of New York City.
The racial/cultural tension between the puertorriqueños and the Caucasians is highlighted by the boys’ scathing retorts, as opposed to the optimistic take on America as seen by the girls.
Maria’s friend, Anita (played by the fiery Rita Moreno), loves her life in America, thus highlighting the gaping, socioeconomic divide between the modern urban “American Dream” (apparently within most anyone’s reach in fab Manhattan) and the disorder in the smaller US territory. This musical number could arguably be read as an implied “backwardness” to a country once belonging to that old, dying Catholic empire, Spain.
Additionally, in the stage version, Rosalia actually opens the song with nostalgia for Puerto Rico, a sentiment instantly quashed by the disgruntled Anita.
ROSALIA
Puerto Rico,
You lovely island
Island of tropical breezes
Always the pineapples growing
Always the coffee blossoms blowing …
That line.
Anyway, what has stayed with me after all these decades was this seemingly throwaway line sung by Anita (in boldface):
ANITA
Puerto Rico,
My heart’s devotion
Let it sink back in the ocean
Always the hurricanes blowing
Always the population growing
And the money owing
And the sunlight streaming
And the natives steaming
I like the island Manhattan
Smoke on your pipe and put that in!
Ooh, it’s even nastier in the original Broadway version:
Puerto Rico . . .
You ugly island . . .
Island of tropic diseases.
Always the hurricanes blowing,
Always the population growing . . .
And the money owing,
And the babies crying,
And the bullets flying.
I like the island Manhattan.
Smoke on your pipe and put that in!
In a book with the musical’s libretto (found at a university library), I noticed that the lyrics in the original Broadway version were a bit more jarring and less censored as far as crudeness was concerned. (However, “Gee, Officer Krupke!” pushed the boundaries of movie censorship and good taste, as even the film left in that final exclamation line that was deliberately made to phonetically resemble an expletive (but wasn’t quite so.)
And, for some reason yet unclear to my young mind, I found that line disturbing, even as the slow indoctrination in fearing the so-called “population bomb” was already afoot by then. Since the “superior” and “more advanced” Protestantic West (led by the USA) thought that this was “an issue of concern,” the smaller, less industrialized nations felt a need to “solve this problem” in order for “progress” to happen. And the country’s leaders, under the stealth but heavy influence of the US intelligence agency, did adopt the same WEF-fish ideas with alacrity. (None were aware then of the globalist agenda whose deployment began in the ‘60s.)
(Aside: At the conclusion of the Spanish-American War, the 1898 Treaty of Paris had Spain cede Puerto Rico to the US, besides the Philippines & $20M in exchange, and a few other Spanish territories.)
When West Side Story first opened on Broadway in the late ‘50s, were audiences being swayed to see enlarging populations as a problem needing a solution by lyricist Stephen Sondheim? And, if so, did this idea come from Sondheim alone? (Yeah, I think my shiny tin foil helmet needs some adjusting just now.)
Ironically (intentionally?), does it strain credibility to think that this musical number’s biting and clever word play may have also planted in some outsiders seeds of a desire to leave their own less happy homelands and share in the “good life” in America, too?
Hmm . . . (and international travel wasn’t so easy in those days.)