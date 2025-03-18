As if this even needs saying. Or clarification.

And the word, “genocide” needs none of the quotation marks it comes with in the article’s title.

So much obfuscating political ideological nonsense about Israel vs the Palestinians also plagues those human creatures within the Church, and spares neither “side”— not the so-called “conservative” nor the so-called “liberal” (or modernist) side.

In this case, the problem lies with the “conservatives.”

Especially those who might be leaning neoconservative.

I trust none of them.

NOTE: You can opt to listen to the article on the Crisis Mag page via a reading by the numbingly deadpan, AI-generated vocalization.

Pope Francis’ recent observations on the situation of the Palestinians in Gaza are well-founded and not at all unjustified. His statements are very much in keeping with the facts, Catholic moral teaching, and the historic views of the popes.

By Matthew Cullinan Hoffman

Pope Francis has made headlines in recent months for expressing increasing concern about the death toll in Israel’s 16-month military incursion into Gaza, even invoking the specter of “genocide,” a term that has been used for many months now by international tribunals, jurists, U.N. officials, Holocaust historians, and human rights groups to describe Israel’s brutal military campaign in Gaza. Francis’ statements are no less valid now that a temporary and fragile ceasefire has been declared between Israel and Hamas, the principal ruling party in Gaza. Israeli soldiers have continued to kill Palestinians in Gaza and now are effectively cutting off all humanitarian aid to the area, while launching a new and brutal invasion of the West Bank, where more than three million Palestinians live. Meanwhile, President Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu threaten a new invasion, while Francis continues to speak personally to the Catholics of the area from his hospital bed.

https://crisismagazine.com/opinion/pope-francis-condemnation-of-gaza-genocide-reflects-traditional-catholic-doctrine

[ NOTE: As of this date, the “ceasefire” has been sadly, fully violated by Israel, after it has disrespected and broken it in so many ways since the supposedly formal cessation of its hostile actions several weeks ago !]

This is an excellent piece on this vexatious phenomenon of some Catholics continuing to support Israel despite clear evidence of genocidal action and intent in their horrendous violence against Palestinians and reprehensible blockade of humanitarian aid meant for the Gazans. The vileness might be ramped-up in Gaza, but Israel is no less sadistic and murderous in their aims in the rest of Occupied Palestine.

The sole detail I take issue with in this otherwise fine and fact-based article is this: they continue to ascribe the killing of the Israelis in the October 7, 2023 attack solely to the Palestinians. (And maybe a few “opportunistic attackers”!)

The response by Israel and its supportersto the pope’s words have been to position Israel as a victim fighting back in self-defense, invoking the specter of anti-Semitism and the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, in which 797 civilians and residents, and 379 police and soldiers were killed by foot soldiers from the militant wing of Gaza’s ruling party, Hamas, as well as other opportunistic attackers. The October 7 attack was the biggest massacre of Israeli civilians in the history of the country, [. . .]

Hard to believe, but it seems that these writers have yet to read about the Hannibal directive deployed by Israel upon its own people who are held captive by others. I am mystified as to why this blind spot persists among many righteous Catholics. Maybe because it makes the already-barbaric mentality of the Israelis even more hideous? (That bar is high.)

Nonetheless, Crisis Magazine deserves plaudits for publishing an article that tells it like it is, drawing on unequivocal facts freely available online, and eschewing that mealy-mouthedness others resort to when discussing these actions of Israel against the Palestinians.

🙏🏼 And finally, for those wont to do so, please continue to pray for the Pope’s full recovery from his grave illness.✝️

Leave a comment