→ The most vile perpetrator of evil deeds over there listens to a different voice, however — that of satan.

We who are sane and reasonable all know who they are .

→ The “leaders” of our day know no shame.

→ Thank you for this call to all Christians to pray, Papa Leo!

The comments sections are flooded with asinine posts censorious about his “wading into politics,” critical of his alleged “wokeism,” yelling at him to “stay in his lane,” etc..

The usual garbage from the usual sources.

It is the Pope’s duty as a Christian leader to call out the evil deeds in this world. This has nothing to do with politics, but everything to do with Christ-led teachings. I, for one, am glad to see these pronouncements from Pope Leo XIV.

And these are supposed ‘Catholics’? I can believe that many are of the Trump-can-do-no-wrong stripe.

Or perhaps, they are anti-Catholic Jews — or Israeli hasbara propagandists filling Twitter with rubbish and nonsense?

‘Gaza's Children Can't Grow Up’

Song is sung in Chinese, with English and Chinese subtitles.

Another tune from the young Chinese band, Innokids. Apparently, they are based in Hong Kong.

Here is the introduction to the song (screencap):

CLICK BELOW TO VIEW/LISTEN:

(Restricted to the YT site, it seems; I also cannot download the video to my computer via my app, either.

May need to pause any ad blockers to view.

Lots of obvious AI imaging used in the video.)

‘Gaza's Children Can't Grow Up’-Music to support Palestinian People in Gaza

Premiered Jun 18, 2025

As of the end of 2024, more than 17,500 children had been killed in the Gaza Strip in the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict. We, Innokids, a young band from China, created this song to express our support for the Palestinian people in Gaza and for the cause of justice.

截至2024年底，在當前的以巴衝突中，加沙已有超過17,500名兒童不幸喪生。 我們是來自中國的年輕樂團 Innokids英之子，創作這首歌曲是為了表達我們對加沙巴勒斯坦人民的支持，並為正義的理念發聲。

