I have definitely heard of Club for Growth, as a powerful PAC funder of their politics. Interesting about that they have funded Massie. I know a few people who think he is the greatest guy. But if he was funded by The Club for Growth then that’s as they say a “whole other kettle of fish”. I never give to any political parties. As I’ve been saying for over 15 plus years, both parties and the people in them are just “two cheeks of the same ass” or “two wings of the same bird”. They both have their agendas and both are totally corrupt.

And as far as Catherine Austin Fitts, I have a friend down here that has a Substack. He has a ‘farm’ in rural SD County, grows proteas (flowers) and has a ‘healing center’ on his property. He was a voice in the medical freedom and personal sovereignty movement during the Scamdemic.

He is “removing himself” from the system as well as he has filed for the “land patent” on his rural property. He is not a fan of CAF, and all her ‘doom and gloom messaging’. He thinks she is “part of the system”. With her own flavor of messaging through the Solari Report.

I personally like what she has to say about using cash, being prepared, shopping local, supporting local farmers and ranchers. But she still is an ‘investment advisor’, and makes her money advising people on what to do with their money.

