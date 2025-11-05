"Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose."
THEME SONG FOR TODAY:
What does this saying mean? Click on linked phrase.
Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose
His billionaire friend.
(Read the comments below the tweet.)
https://x.com/AlexanderSoros/status/1985906188584960502
.
For the record, I never gave Mamdani much credence, knowing his elitist, liberal background. Meanwhile, the political actors and movers tossed out “fear-the-Muslim” and “fear-the-Communist/Socialist” memes into the ether, which loads have bought into.
This one is even more damning when you bother to follow the money.
https://www.clubforgrowth.org/club-for-growth-pac-endorses-thomas-massie-ky-04/
The Big Donors:
https://www.opensecrets.org/political-action-committees-pacs/club-for-growth-action/C00487470/donors/2020
Who is Jeff Yass? What does Yass support?
READ MORE: CLICK ON LINKED SCREENCAP:
So, Massie is in “the club” that we aren’t in, and pretends to be anti-Israel in his rhetoric.
Come to think of it, he is full of rhetoric. (Only?)
Catherine Austin Fitts (and her Solari Report) has endorsed Massie for years. I keep going back and forth with Catherine, and can’t be sure at this point if she’s legit, as she judiciously avoids using the “J” word, too, and prefers to call the unnamed cartel, “Mr Global.”
[NOTE: I first came across Club for Growth in an old video from the ‘90s in which the speaker mentioned very WEFFY things like population control, etc.. Can’t seem to find that video anymore.]
[Someone else diligent and alert uncovered all these: Thanks to this Twitter post for these funding tips re Massie.
Was first kicked off in my Timeline by this seemingly odd post.]
What say you?
All Big Theater yet again?
Or some genuinely grassroots in origin and aims in there?
{This is why I’ve ceased to donate to any political entities for some two decades now.}
Jeff Witzeman Substack
https://open.substack.com/pub/jeffwitzeman/p/saying-the-quiet-part-out-loud?r=7mv4t&utm_medium=ios
https://open.substack.com/pub/jeffwitzeman/p/the-breakup?r=7mv4t&utm_medium=ios
I have definitely heard of Club for Growth, as a powerful PAC funder of their politics. Interesting about that they have funded Massie. I know a few people who think he is the greatest guy. But if he was funded by The Club for Growth then that’s as they say a “whole other kettle of fish”. I never give to any political parties. As I’ve been saying for over 15 plus years, both parties and the people in them are just “two cheeks of the same ass” or “two wings of the same bird”. They both have their agendas and both are totally corrupt.
And as far as Catherine Austin Fitts, I have a friend down here that has a Substack. He has a ‘farm’ in rural SD County, grows proteas (flowers) and has a ‘healing center’ on his property. He was a voice in the medical freedom and personal sovereignty movement during the Scamdemic.
He is “removing himself” from the system as well as he has filed for the “land patent” on his rural property. He is not a fan of CAF, and all her ‘doom and gloom messaging’. He thinks she is “part of the system”. With her own flavor of messaging through the Solari Report.
I personally like what she has to say about using cash, being prepared, shopping local, supporting local farmers and ranchers. But she still is an ‘investment advisor’, and makes her money advising people on what to do with their money.