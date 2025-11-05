THEME SONG FOR TODAY:

What does this saying mean? Click on linked phrase.

His billionaire friend.

(Read the comments below the tweet.)

https://x.com/AlexanderSoros/status/1985906188584960502

For the record, I never gave Mamdani much credence, knowing his elitist, liberal background. Meanwhile, the political actors and movers tossed out “fear-the-Muslim” and “fear-the-Communist/Socialist” memes into the ether, which loads have bought into.

This one is even more damning when you bother to follow the money.

https://www.clubforgrowth.org/club-for-growth-pac-endorses-thomas-massie-ky-04/

The Big Donors:

https://www.opensecrets.org/political-action-committees-pacs/club-for-growth-action/C00487470/donors/2020

Who is Jeff Yass? What does Yass support?

READ MORE: CLICK ON LINKED SCREENCAP:

So, Massie is in “the club” that we aren’t in, and pretends to be anti-Israel in his rhetoric.

Come to think of it, he is full of rhetoric. (Only?)

Catherine Austin Fitts (and her Solari Report) has endorsed Massie for years. I keep going back and forth with Catherine, and can’t be sure at this point if she’s legit, as she judiciously avoids using the “J” word, too, and prefers to call the unnamed cartel, “Mr Global.”

[NOTE: I first came across Club for Growth in an old video from the ‘90s in which the speaker mentioned very WEFFY things like population control, etc.. Can’t seem to find that video anymore.]

[Someone else diligent and alert uncovered all these: Thanks to this Twitter post for these funding tips re Massie.

Was first kicked off in my Timeline by this seemingly odd post.]

What say you?

All Big Theater yet again?

Or some genuinely grassroots in origin and aims in there?

{This is why I’ve ceased to donate to any political entities for some two decades now.}

