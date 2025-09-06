Johnny, a regular chess player hanging out in Washington Square Park, NYC, thought that Pia Cramling, Anna’s mom, was a beginner at chess.

Anna is a YouTube content creator who does entertaining and amusing “chess streaming” videos.

WATCH THESE VIDEOS tout de suite!

Part 1.

.

Continue watching! Here’s Part 2.

Here’s the thing:

Pia is a Chess Grandmaster from Sweden, the fifth woman to be a GM, and has been playing chess for 50 years, ever since she began at the age of 10.

Anna Cramling is also a FIDE Master (not yet earning enough Elo points to be a GM herself).

By the way, Anna’s dad and Pia’s husband is Spanish GM Juan Manuel Bellón López.

Beyond all that, though, it’s the genuine human beings in these two videos whose interactions are so heartwarming, natural, touching and funny. That includes Pia and Anna Cramling, and those wonderful New Yorkers, Johnny, and The Doctor!

Johnny’s a really good chess teacher, too. You notice his deep passion for the game — and for other humans. It’s beautiful to see. Then, there’s Doctor (the time traveler!), who’s like the cherry on top of this delightful video treat!

You could even convince me that these two perfect scenarios were actually scripted skits, and just so skillfully written and well-acted!

They also remind me of that special something one finds and loves in New York and New Yorkers!

Leave a comment