A wistful nostalgia sets in when I hear this theme song of Hill Street Blues (1981-87).

I liked the serious realism of the show — yet I’d be hard-pressed to remember a single episode or story today.

Preferred this over NYPD Blue (1993-2005) which came afterwards. I caught it only occasionally, as its deliberately and excessively shaky, hand-held camera work drove me nuts. (It was a novelty at the time, and would be imitated by so many other shows later on.)

Pre-nine-one-one, seems like a completely different world we inhabited back in those days.

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