Imagine that you found it within your rights to demand that God “repent” for His so-called ‘sins’ against the Jewish people — on your own “day of atonement,” no less?

Can you fathom the colossal hubris of a ‘nation’ who think that this is the way things should be?

Going out on another limb here…

“Tikkun Olam” - the need to ‘repair the broken world.’ And God bequeathed to us a “broken world,” then? And they are just the people to “right” the wrongs here, including the ‘sins’ of God against them?

Like, ridding Gaza (just for starters) of all Palestinians by mass murder, maiming, industrial-strength destruction of every standing structure, and then bombing them in their flimsy tents, while starving them, too? Is this part of that ‘repairing of the world’?

Please explain this demonic ‘philosophy,’ ‘belief,’ or ‘religion’ to my poor brain. Maybe I’m misunderstanding it.

