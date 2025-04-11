I feel an urge — a need — to get and read this after listening to Stephen’s review, chockfull of fascinating quotes from the book.

This is a Palestinian voice that clearly needs to be heard by one and all.

Stephen Heiner has another excellent discussion on his Palestine Bookshelf channel.

by Palestinian writer / poet / activist, Mohammed El-Kurd.

Perfect Victims and the Politics of Appeal by Mohammed El-Kurd | Palestine Bookshelf

In this book, El-Kurd details how the West frames the Palestinian struggle for freedom according to its own deplorably condescending outlook. Those who might be their “allies” in some way can be especially galling in their continual need to present Palestinians as “perfect victims” — so that the latter can merit the former’s precious sympathy.

This merely reflects the standard Jewish-Zionist viewpoint that has long dehumanized Palestinians, which dominates in these parts. To wit: “Not all Palestinians are Hamas” is the oft-repeated loudly spoken or quietly implied sentiment expressed by the likes of Christian Amanpour and other major mainstream media figures. What does this really mean, then? [CLICK HERE to listen to a relevant segment.]

Another point that rankles is the obligation for Palestinians to consciously distinguish between Jews and Zionists “with surgical precision” when talking about the Israeli settlers. [CLICK HERE for the bit on this subtopic.]

Stephen opens the video by mentioning the beautiful and powerful writing by El-Kurd, who writes here in English. The author is not a mere scribbler: he is a poet, too. He is eloquent in both verse and prose. The excerpts that Stephen reads aloud clearly show this.

BUY THE BOOK:

by Palestinian writer / poet / activist, Mohammed El-Kurd .

BACKGROUND:



I first ‘encountered’ (on film) Mohammed El-Kurd as a young boy in the documentary film, My Neighbourhood , that was also recommended by Stephen over a month ago.

That fine nonfiction movie can be watched here:

.

Leave a comment