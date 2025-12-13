This is another amazing interview with the young Palestinian anti-occupation fighter, Ahed Tamimi, who was born and raised in the village of Nabi Saleh in the Occupied West Bank, Palestine. She gained international “notoriety” for the well-deserved slap she gave an IOF soldier who was threatening her family right at their doorstep.

That video was posted with scant context leading up to that moment, of course. To most people in the densely ignorant West, it was just another example of a “crazy terrorist Palestinian” who deserves to be harassed, imprisoned, tortured and killed by the so-called “civilized” entity called “israel.”

LISTEN TO THIS INTERVIEW OF AHED TAMIMI WITH British-Iraqi musician, academic and activist, LOWKEY .

GET THE FULL STORY ON THE PALESTINIANS’ LIFE UNDER “israeli” OCCUPATION.

Much of what she speaks here has been recounted in her book released in 2022, They Called Me a Lioness.

Much of the rest also reveals a thoroughly mature, deeply informed person of strong moral values who, while growing up and rebelling with every fiber of her being against the illegal occupation, put her life and limb at the service of her cause — the liberation of her homeland, Palestine. She is able to truly see and grasp so much truth and reality, most of which has bypassed majority of us living comfortably yet profoundly ignorant and brainwashed after many decades of nefarious propaganda in the “occupied” West.

I continue to be astonished at Ahed with every new interview of hers that I come across. This one is dense with truth nuggets, and there’s just too much for me to list every single one here.

Just watch the whole thing (need to view the English subtitles, if you do not speak or understand Arabic).

This exchange was from 4 years ago, conducted by the highly intelligent Lowkey. At that time, the post- “October 7” Gaza genocide had not yet taken place; yet, there were already so many dreadful, illegal actions perpetrated in the West Bank against the Palestinians, all of which have been ignored for decades by the so-called “democracies” of the West.

Ahed Tamimi | IMPRISONED AT 16 | Truth to Power with Lowkey

→ Check out my previous post on Ahed, too:

