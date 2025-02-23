This is the darkest musical outing yet (lyrically and pictorially speaking) from that fine country-&-western band, Sean Naughton & the Robots.

The laid-back music belies the ghastly deeds of the IGF (“G” for Genocide) described by the words.

Owed to the IDF

Premiered 6 hours ago

You've got to hand it to the IDF. They're in a class by themselves when it comes to killing women and children. They're experts at bombing the people whose land they've stolen. Dressing in dead women's underwear is their speciality, or maybe it's sodomising prisoners. Let's drink to the genius of those genocide Jews. Let's continue to pray for their conversion. Our Lady of Palestine, pray for us.

I applaud the Hind Rajab Foundation in their noble efforts to bring to justice all these awful maniacs posing as soldiers who happily document their own hideous sins and crimes for posting on social media — although their superiors have told them to stop it — to stop posting about it, that is — not to stop doing those heinous acts of depravity and inhumanity.

If it be your wont, pray for the conversion of the Jews . 🙏🏼 ✝️

