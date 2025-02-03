I think that the so-called “justice system” in the US of A has degenerated even more today since 2012, when this video first aired.

(I do wonder if this type of erroneous action played a role in the egregious and malicious Jan 6 convictions of innocent people — but I have no idea about the details of any and all of those cases.)

Protect yourself and those you love from such self-incriminating actions by taking the advice given in this talk below, and the related book (please scroll further down).

PLEASE LISTEN TO LAW PROFESSOR JAMES DUANE, AND SHARE THIS VIDEO WIDELY!

“Don't Talk to the Police”

Mar 20, 2012 Regent Law Professor James Duane gives viewers startling reasons why they should always exercise their 5th Amendment rights when questioned by government officials. Download his article on the topic at http://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cf....

This is the paper Prof. Duane wrote in 2010.

Download the paper’s PDF file HERE .

A few years after this recording went crazily viral, James Duane wrote a book on the subject, entitled:

So, why did he write this book? (Very important reason he gives!)

Listen to the talk — equally compelling, amusing, and edifying as the original video above.

(Note: He’s also a fine stand-up comedian!)

Sep 30, 2016 Law professor James Duane became a viral sensation in 2008 [??] for a lively lecture that explained why people shouldn’t agree to answer questions from the police. In his new book, You Have the Right to Remain Innocent, Duane expands on that presentation, offering a vigorous defense of every citizen’s constitutionally protected right to avoid self-incrimination. By using case histories of innocent persons who were wrongfully imprisoned because of information they gave to police, Duane debunks the claim that “if you haven’t done anything wrong, then you don’t have anything to worry about.

Download the free PDF file here:

https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/james-duane/pdf-epub-you-have-the-right-to-remain-innocent-download/

You can also log-in and borrow the book for free on archive.org

https://archive.org/details/youhaverighttore0000duan

Finally, you can listen to the Audible audiobook, narrated by Prof. Duane himself:

https://www.audible.com/pd/You-Have-the-Right-to-Remain-Innocent-Audiobook/B01KGLEQM0

Check out The Innocence Project , whose noble work Prof. Duane supports.

https://innocenceproject.org/

Really, few have any excuse now not to know this!

Please share this page with those you care about!

